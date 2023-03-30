close

OYO-owned Weddingz.in ties up with Lemon Tree Hotels to boost revenue

OYO-owned Weddingz.in on Thursday announced a strategic tie-up with Lemon Tree Hotels in a bid to boost revenue, drive demand and sales

Press Trust of India New Delhi
lemon tree, hotels, resort

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 2:56 PM IST
OYO-owned Weddingz.in on Thursday announced a strategic tie-up with Lemon Tree Hotels in a bid to boost revenue, drive demand and sales.

The alliance will help increase the fill rate of banquets and event spaces in Lemon Tree Hotels, in more than 40 destinations across the country, including Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai and Pune, among others.

Weddingz.in is an online platform offering wedding venues and related services. It was acquired by hospitality tech firm OYO in 2018.

"Lemon Tree venues will feature prominently on the Weddingz.in platform, which gets over 19 lakh prospective customers per month, as India's largest wedding venue marketplace," a release stated.

Weddingz will craft specific targeted campaigns and undertake search engine marketing and performance marketing campaigns to drive higher interest, it added.

"We have millions of visitors searching our platform not just for wedding venues but also for other events such as parties, conferences, meetings and more. Our survey shows that over 60 per cent of our customers search online for venue prospecting.

"With this collaboration, we are certain that Lemon Tree Hotels will benefit from the access to such a large customer base looking for high quality event venues," Aditya Sharma, Country Head, Weddingz.in said.

Harleen Mehta, Senior Vice President Sales, Lemon Tree Hotels said, "We are confident that we will be able to offer end-to-end services to all our existing clients and bring in new ones, thereby creating an additional revenue channel for our hotels.

Topics : Oyo | Lemon Tree Hotels

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 2:12 PM IST

OYO-owned Weddingz.in ties up with Lemon Tree Hotels to boost revenue

