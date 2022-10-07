OYO elevates two senior execs in service experience and revenue functions

Oyo, the Softbank-backed hotel aggregator, has announced the elevation of Shreerang Godbole as Chief Service Officer and Shirish Damani as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. The former was the SVP of Consumer Product while the latter had been leading the revenue function at Vacation Homes (OVH).

In his new role, Damani will focus on building a revenue-first, tech-forward, customer-centric approach at . He will take charge of the Consumer Product team and work towards making the App and website even more smooth and user-friendly, Oyo said in a statement.

Godbole will be responsible for service and experience of patrons and customers globally. He will work closely with the operations, patron engagement, and customer service teams across markets, leading the Consumer Service and Partner Service Product charters, the statement added.

“Shirish and Shreerang have both been instrumental in building and sustaining growth momentum at OYO. Revenue management has been one of the stand-out success stories at OYO Vacation Homes,” said Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of Oyo.

“I am excited to see that our tenured leaders continue to take up larger roles at OYO. Their entrepreneurial spirit combined with their problem-solving acumen have inspired many within the company. I wish them both the very best in their new roles. I am sure they’ll both contribute immensely to OYO’s future,” he added.

Recently, OYO had also revamped its flagship patron-facing app, CO-OYO. Patrons can now run their very own promotional offers ahead of the peak festive travel season this year, the statement said.