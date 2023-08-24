Procter & Gamble Health on Thursday said its profit after tax declined by 27 per cent to Rs 30 crore in the quarter ended June 2023, hit by a higher material cost and one-time employee cost.

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 41 crore in the same quarter last year.

Total income increased to Rs 307 crore in the April-June quarter from Rs 299 crore in the year-ago period, Procter & Gamble Health said in a statement.

For the year ended June 30, 2023, the company reported a PAT of Rs 229 crore, up 19 per cent from Rs 192 crore in the previous fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 1,248 crore as compared with Rs 1,128 crore in the previous year.

"We continued our efforts towards brand and category development and thus delivered a strong performance in the fiscal, marked by consistent growth across all our brands," Procter & Gamble Health MD Milind Thatte stated.

Also Read Optimistic about India market, will continue to grow categories: P&G Procter - Gamble India to invest $244 mn to set up manufacturing facility Procter & Gamble to invest Rs 2,000 cr in India, set up plant in Gujarat Procter & Gamble raises full-year sales forecast on higher pricing Procter & Gamble raises sales outlook, says demand is stabilising India Post Payments Bank reports operational profit of Rs 20 cr in FY23 Retail store Lifestyle International FY23 profit jumps to Rs 700 cr Multi-brand retail chain Big-C mobiles eyes Rs 1,500 cr turnover in FY24 DTH system operator Tata Play reports net loss of Rs 105.25 cr in FY23 India Inc's Q1 result review: Margin boost cushions slower revenue growth

The quarter, however, witnessed a category slowdown across the company's portfolio, he added.

The company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 50 per share for the financial year ending June 30, 2023.

Shares of the company were trading 4.22 per cent at Rs 5,108.70 apiece on the BSE.