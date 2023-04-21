close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Procter & Gamble raises full-year sales forecast on higher pricing

The Tide detergent maker's shares rose 1% in premarket trading

Reuters
p&g, Procter & Gamble, tide

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 5:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Procter & Gamble Co (P&G) raised its full-year sales forecast on Friday, signaling higher prices would offset the hit from consumers turning to cheaper, private-label alternatives for tissues and other household essentials.
The Tide detergent maker's shares rose 1% in premarket trading.

P&G also said its expects annual earnings per share towards the lower end of the fiscal year guidance range.
Products made by companies such as P&G and Unilever are usually among the last to see a slowdown in demand during economic downturns, unlike discretionary items including appliances and furniture.

Demand has also managed to hold up against a series of price hikes by these companies to pass on steep input costs that stemmed from supply-chain snags and were worsened by the Ukraine crisis in 2022.
The Pantene shampoo maker reported a 3% fall in overall volumes in the third quarter, with average prices across its product categories rising 10%.

Also Read

Procter & Gamble's net profit dips by 2% to Rs 207 cr in December quarter

Procter & Gamble elevates India-born Bala Purushothaman as Global CHRO

'India believes in democratized access to all digital health solutions'

P&G India announces Rs 200 crore 'technovate fund' to solve challenges

P&G India set up Rs 200-cr 'Technovate Fund' to solve business challenges

Agri-tech firm WayCool hives off Rs 400 cr retail brand into subsidiary

News outlet 'Insider' to lay off 10% workforce including staff writers

PhysicsWallah to invest $10 mn in its school-integrated programme

Tata Nexon EV catches fire in Pune, company blames headlamp replacement

Karnataka HC rejects Xiaomi's challenge to $676 mn asset freeze


The company said it expects fiscal 2023 organic sales growth of about 6%, compared with its previous forecast for a 4% to 5% increase.
Topics : Procter & Gamble healthcare

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 5:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Agri-tech firm WayCool hives off Rs 400 cr retail brand into subsidiary

WayCool
3 min read

News outlet 'Insider' to lay off 10% workforce including staff writers

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

PhysicsWallah to invest $10 mn in its school-integrated programme

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
2 min read

Tata Nexon EV catches fire in Pune, company blames headlamp replacement

Tata Nexon, Tata
2 min read

Hindustan Zinc Q4 results: Net profit falls 12% to Rs 2,583 crore

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

HCLTech Q4 results: Profit jumps 11% to Rs 3,983 crore; revenue up 18%

HCLTech, HCL
2 min read
Premium

How Tim Cook went about mixing business with pleasure on his India trip

tim cook
4 min read

Vedanta pledges Rs 3.5K crore in Hindustan Zinc to refinance loans

Vedanta
3 min read

Kumar Mangalam Birla returns to Vodafone Idea board as additional director

Kumar Mangalam Birla
2 min read

Demand outstrips supply to push residential rents 15.3% YoY: Magicbricks

Demand outstrips supply to push residential rents 15.3% YoY: Magicbricks
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon