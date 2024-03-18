Sensex (    %)
                             
P&G India appoints Kumar Venkatasubramanian as CEO effective May 1

Current CEO LV Vaidyanathan resigns after 28 years at P&G

Kumar Venkatasubramanian will be the new chief executive officer (CEO) of Procter & Gamble India beginning May 1, as the incumbent LV Vaidyanathan has decided to move on after 28 years at the FMCG giant.

Venkatasubramanian is currently leading the P&G business in Australia and New Zealand as CEO, where he has delivered record metrics. Before the overseas role, he was leading the sales team in P&G India till 2020.
An alumnus of IIM Calcutta, Venkatasubramanian had started his journey with P&G in the sales team in India in 2000, soon after leaving the campus.

Current CEO Vaidyanathan too had started his career with P&G India as an intern in 1995, and rose through the ranks.

“Under his leadership, P&G India has made strides of progress on the journey of bringing in superior propositions for the Indian consumers and delivered consistent balanced growth of top and bottom line,” the company said in a release. 

Stanislav Vecera, P&G president, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa said, “I want to thank LV for his outstanding leadership of the India organisation, and his service to P&G for nearly 3 decades. I wish him all the best for his future endeavours. I am thrilled with Kumar Venkatasubramanian’s appointment as the India CEO, who has been an integral part of the P&G India growth story for well over two decades.”

