NTPC to start commercial ops of 2nd unit of North Karanpura power project

With this, standalone and group commercial capacity of NTPC will become 59,298 MW and 75,418 MW, respectively

NTPC

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

NTPC on Monday said it will start commercial operations of second unit of its North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project on March 20.
NTPC's North Karanpura Super Thermal Power (STPP) project is a coal-based power plant located in the Chatra district of Jharkhand.
"Unit 2 (660 MW) of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (3x660 MW) is declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hours of 20.03.2024," NTPC said in an exchange filing.
With this, standalone and group commercial capacity of NTPC will become 59,298 MW and 75,418 MW, respectively.
NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest power generation company.

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

