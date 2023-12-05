Sensex (0.63%)
69296.14 + 431.02
Nifty (0.81%)
20855.10 + 168.30
Nifty Midcap (0.47%)
44122.90 + 204.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.27%)
6716.50 + 18.00
Nifty Bank (1.25%)
47012.25 + 580.85
Heatmap

US-based data analytics firm FICO launches its cloud platform in India

"We can deliver vehicle loans faster and more accurately," said Uttam Tibrewal, executive director, AU Small Finance Bank

Cloud, Cloud Services, Cloud Computing

Cloud, Cloud Services, Cloud Computing

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 8:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fair Isaac, the US-based data and analytics company better known as FICO, on Tuesday launched its cloud-based platform in India. Indian banks like HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and AU Small Finance Bank are among the early adopters set to elevate customer satisfaction and drive innovation in the banking sector. FICO Platform brings to market a suite of advanced decisioning and artificial intelligence capabilities tailored to empower local businesses.

“In India's dynamic business environment, financial institutions will now have the potential to deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences, reshape business models, and achieve optimal outcomes for customers and stakeholders,” said Dattu Kompella, managing director in Asia for FICO.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company said the implementation of its platform will enable Indian enterprises to unlock invaluable insights, optimise operations, and drive impactful commercial outcomes.

“As we integrate FICO Platform into our operations at Axis Bank, we're already witnessing promising outcomes,” said Balaji Narayanamurthy, head of the business intelligence unit at Axis Bank. “As part of our commitment to elevating the credit card customer experience, we eagerly anticipate moving to real-time decisioning for overlimit approvals using richer customer data.”

Abhijit Singh, group head - banking as a service (BaaS), international banking and digital ecosystem banking at HDFC, said the organisation’s mission was to simplify the home loan process. “FICO Platform has proven to be an invaluable asset,” said Singh. “It has helped improve our straight-through processing rates, resulting in an enhanced customer journey.”

By embracing FICO's technology, Jaipur-based AU Small Finance Bank achieved an immediate and notable 30 per cent increase in vehicle loan automation. This is helping in its financial inclusion mission, particularly for underserved and unbanked populations.

“We can deliver vehicle loans faster and more accurately,” said Uttam Tibrewal, executive director, AU Small Finance Bank.

A recent Forrester Consulting study commissioned by FICO on the ‘Current State of Advanced Analytics Adoption’, reveals that three out of four industry decision-makers in India prioritise improving customer experiences. Financial services firms that leverage advanced analytics technologies experience increased customer acquisition, improved profitability, and enhanced compliance.

Also Read

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth

Weighed by earnings hit, HDFC Bank may not perform in near-term: Analysts

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

Axis Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit up 10% at Rs 5,864 crore, NII up 19%

In HDFC Bank integration process, 70% of HDFC top executives to retire

HC gives interim relief to BMW over GST notice on salaries paid to expats

Patanjali Foods aims to see Rs 1,000 crore sales from masala business

SenseAI Ventures rolls out Rs 200 crore fund to back AI startups

Adani Green Energy raises $1.36 billion in latest project finance round

Is grounded airline Go First even capable of doing test flight, asks lessor


"In India, with 40 per cent of the 1.4 billion population already using digital banking, the trend toward online financial services is clear,” said Kompella. “As more embrace digital banking, institutions compete to enhance customer experiences, emphasising the benefits of AI, decision automation, and business outcome simulation."

Bill Waid, chief product and technology officer at FICO, said that the company is also scaling up its operations including expanding its research and development team in the country. He said the firm has been present in India since 2003 and growing its staff here at an average of 12 per cent per year.

“We have over 100 open positions in Bengaluru for the engineering team alone,” said Waid, in an interview. “We do both core engineering and innovation work as well as operations. We have a data sciences and security team there.”
Topics : Indian Banks Data analytics HDFC Bank cloud platform Axis Bank AU Small Finance Bank

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon