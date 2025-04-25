Friday, April 25, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / South Korean giant Samsung to invest ₹1,000 crore in Tamil Nadu plant

South Korean giant Samsung to invest ₹1,000 crore in Tamil Nadu plant

TRB Rajaa, minister for industries, investment promotion and commerce said that the electronics giant would be adding 100 more jobs at this facility

Samsung

The workers at Samsung's Sriperumbudur plant in Tamil Nadu have locked horns with the management and accused them of their union-busting tactics |

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korean electronics major Samsung Electronics will invest ₹1,000 crore in its facility in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur, according to state Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.
 
According to a Reuters report, the announcement comes just months after Samsung’s plant faced employee protests following a wave of suspensions. A sit-in protest was staged in February, marking the second major labour dispute at the facility within six months.
 
In September 2024, hundreds of workers at Samsung’s Sriperumbudur unit staged a five-week protest, demanding higher wages and recognition of their union. Following the strike, the electronics manufacturer agreed to address several of the workers’ demands.
 
 
TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, took to X to share the investment news, saying: “The company’s additional investment reinforces their faith in the labour force of Tamil Nadu.” He also said Samsung would create 100 additional jobs at the facility. However, the minister did not give details about the time frame of the investment. 
 
It is worth noting that Samsung's Sriperumbudur facility makes refrigerators, washing machines, and televisions, and in 2022-2023, it accounted for a fifth of Samsung India's $12 billion sales.

Also Read

Tech Wrap April 9

Tech Wrap April 9: Samsung Odyssey monitors, Realme Narzo, Instagram app

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF), Odyssey G9 (G91F), Odyssey 3D (G90XF)

Samsung launches 3D, 4K OLED Odyssey series gaming monitors: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge at MWC 2025

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to initially launch in select regions only: Report

air conditioner

Samsung targets 10% market share in India's room air conditioner segment

Han Jong hee

Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-hee dies at 63 after cardiac arrest

 
 

Protests at Samsung’s Sriperumbudur unit

 
The Sriperumbudur facility has seen repeated flashpoints between workers and management, with employees accusing the company of union-busting tactics. Samsung has denied the allegations, stating that it is “compliant with all applicable laws”. The company currently employs more than 2,000 workers. 
 
In February, the standoff escalated when factory workers threatened to go on a one-day hunger strike across manufacturing units in the Kanchipuram district. This came after employees demanded reinstatement of three of the employees, who were suspended by the management. 
 
According to a PTI report, Samsung India in February filed official complaints with the relevant authorities against workers who violated the company's policy on unlawful actions. As many as 500 workers out of the 1,750 employees were protesting against the management and were part of the strike. 
 

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

Prestige Hospitality Ventures files DRHP to raise ₹2,700 cr through IPO

Hindalco

Hindalco forays into EV parts making, delivers 10,000 battery cases to M&M

Kinley soda

Kinley Soda becomes ₹1,500 cr brand in India, tops sparkling water category

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Reliance heads into earnings with most analyst 'buy' calls since 2008

Patel Engineering secures two infra projects worth Rs 2,036.89 crore

Patel Engineering secures two infra projects worth Rs 2,036.89 crore

Topics : Samsung Electronics Chennai Investment BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Result OutWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon