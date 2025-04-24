Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IndiGo names ex-FAA administrator Michael Whitaker as independent director

IndiGo names ex-FAA administrator Michael Whitaker as independent director

Whitaker, also a private pilot, served most recently as the Administrator of the FAA, the US agency in charge of air safety, efficiency, and the operation of the national air traffic system

Whitaker's appointment, which is subject to regulatory and shareholders' approvals, comes as the term of Venkataramani Sumantran as an Independent Director ends on May 27 | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, on Thursday announced the appointment of former administrator US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and pilot Michael Whitaker as an Independent Director.

Whitaker's appointment, which is subject to regulatory and shareholders' approvals, comes as the term of Venkataramani Sumantran as an Independent Director ends on May 27. Sumantran, who is currently a Non Executive Independent Director and Chairperson, has decided not to seek re-appointment for a second term, according to a BSE filing.

"Mike's deep and varied industry and government experience will contribute significantly to having an effective and diverse board. His focus on efficiency, operations, air safety as head of the FAA will reinforce IndiGo's longstanding focus on operating at the highest levels.

 

"Also, his extensive experience in international governmental affairs will be hugely instrumental as IndiGo continues its global expansion," IndiGo's Managing Director Rahul Bhatia said.

Whitaker, also a private pilot, served most recently as the Administrator of the FAA, the US agency in charge of air safety, efficiency, and the operation of the national air traffic system. He had resigned from the FAA in January this year.

In his 30-year aviation career, he has also served in various other roles, including as Chief Operating Officer at Supernal, the advanced air mobility division of Hyundai, and as Senior Vice President - Alliances, International & Regulatory Affairs at United Airlines.

Whitaker began his aviation career as a lawyer with Trans World Airlines in New York and holds a juris doctorate degree from Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, DC, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of Louisville.

"I am deeply honoured to have the privilege of joining the board of the world's fastest growing airline on its way to become a global aviation giant," Whitaker said.

IndiGo, which has more than 400 planes, operates over 2,200 flights daily.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IndiGo Airlines IndiGo InterGlobe Aviation Federal Aviation Administration

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

