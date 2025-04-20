Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tempo collides with parked IndiGo plane at Bengaluru airport; none injured

Tempo collides with parked IndiGo plane at Bengaluru airport; none injured

Some reports suggested that the driver dozed off which resulted in the collision. However, IndiGo, in a statement, said the investigation is underway

The image shows a tempo stuck near the nose of a grounded IndiGo aircraft at Bengaluru airport

The tempo made contact with the nose of a grounded IndiGo aircraft at Bengaluru airport. (Photo: X/@AirNavRadar)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A tempo collided with a grounded IndiGo aircraft at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, the airport said in a statement on Sunday. No one was injured in the incident, the airline said. 
 
The incident happened on April 18 at around 12:15 pm. "A vehicle operated by a third-party ground handling agency made contact with the undercarriage of a non-operational Aircraft On-Ground at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru. There were no injuries reported," an airport official said in a statement, as reported by news agency PTI.
 
"All necessary protocols have been promptly followed in coordination with relevant stakeholders. The safety and security of our passengers, airline partners, and airport personnel remain our highest priority," the official added.
 
 
Some reports suggested that the driver dozed off which resulted in the collision. However, IndiGo, in a statement, said the investigation is underway.
 
"We are aware of the ground incident at Bengaluru airport involving a parked IndiGo aircraft and a third party ground vehicle. The investigations are ongoing, and all necessary action shall be initiated as required," the IndigGo statement said.  Last week, IndiGo briefly become the world’s most valuable airline by market capitalisation. According to Bloomberg data, the low-cost airline claimed the top spot with a market capitalisation of $23.24 billion — nudging past Delta’s $23.18 billion. However, the lead was short-lived and by market close, IndiGo’s valuation slipped to $23.16 billion, just a notch below Delta’s. 
 

More From This Section

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, BHEL

BHEL's revenue up 19% at ₹27,350 cr in FY25, records highest order inflows

Satin Creditcare

Microfinance firm Satin Creditcare expects 10-15% loan growth in FY26: CMD

Equity boom spurs shareholder activism, reshapes corporate boardrooms

NIIT to acquire remaining shares of IFBI, make it wholly-owned arm

ICICI Bank has set up a branch at the Maha Kumbh Mela Ground in Prayagraj to provide essential banking services to pilgrims and visitors during the event

ICICI Bank's Q4FY25 results: Net profit up 18% to Rs 12,630 crore

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Q4 results: Profit rises 6.6% to Rs 17,616 core

Topics : IndiGo IndiGo Airlines Bengaluru Kempegowda Airport BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 20 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

PBKS vs RCB Playing 11RCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportMI vs CSK Playing11MI vs CSK Pitch ReportHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon