Kinley Soda becomes ₹1,500 cr brand in India, tops sparkling water category

Kinley Soda becomes ₹1,500 cr brand in India, tops sparkling water category

This milestone had been achieved through over two decades of consumer trust, a demand-led portfolio, and the company's strategy of making beverages accessible to consumers

Kinley soda

Kinley Soda, is available in more than 1.4 million retail outlets in India | Image: Amazon

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Beverage major Coca-Cola India on Friday said its Kinley Soda brand has crossed Rs 1,500 crore in revenue in the Indian market, emerging as a leader in the category.

The success of Kinley Soda underscores Coca-Cola India's commitment to the market with innovation, backed by data-led decisions, supply chain strength, and a sharp focus on what consumers seek in the refreshment segment, the company said in a statement.

This milestone had been achieved through over two decades of consumer trust, a demand-led portfolio, and the company's strategy of making beverages accessible to consumers, it added.

"From nimbu sodas at street-side thelas to premium hospitality mixers, the brand has built a reputation as a dependable, high-quality soda. Its crisp taste and signature carbonation have made it a staple across occasions, outlets, and generations," said Coca-Cola India.

 

Kinley Soda, is available in more than 1.4 million retail outlets in India, across channels from neighbourhood kirana stores to fast-growing quick commerce like Swiggy and Zepto, to premium shelves at modern trade channels.

Commenting on it, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia Vice President, Franchise Operations, Developing Markets Vinar Nair said its success is rooted in trust, consistency, and quality.

" We have focused on execution, not exaggeration, and that discipline sets our portfolio apart. By listening deeply and innovating with intent, we have expanded the brand across every channel. We will continue growing with the same consumer-first mindset because that's what drives real scale."  Coca-Cola is one of the country's leading beverage companies in India. It operates with beverage brands, which include Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Charged by Thums Up, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and juice beverages.

The company also offers hydration beverages, including Limca Sportz, Smartwater, Kinley, Dasani, Bonaqua packaged drinking water, and Kinley Club Soda. In the premium segment, it has Schweppes range and Smartwater.

Coca-Cola also owns Costa Coffee, which is operated in India by its franchise partner Devyani International Limited (DIL).

Coca-Cola Coca-Cola India

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

