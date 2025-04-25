Friday, April 25, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / IndiGo skids 6% on profit booking after Pakistan shuts airspace

IndiGo skids 6% on profit booking after Pakistan shuts airspace

According to media reports, India's leading airlines, particularly IndiGo and Air India have warned passengers of service disruptions following Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian airlines.

indigo airlines, indigo

indigo airlines, indigo(Photo: Shutterstock)

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IndiGo, SpiceJet shares price today
 
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo airline, slipped up to 6 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade on profit booking after Pakistan on Thursday announced the closure of its airspace to Indian carriers.
 
Indigo’s international travel covers countries from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, CIS countries, and a few European destinations.
 
Meanwhile, share price of SpiceJet, a low-cost carrier airline primarily operating in India, also dipped 6 per cent to ₹ 50.25 on the BSE in intra-day trade.
 

Reasons for airline stocks price fall today

 
According to media reports, India’s leading airlines, particularly IndiGo and Air India have warned passengers of service disruptions following Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian airlines.
 

Also Read

aviation firm, aircraft, aviation sector

French aviation firm Lauak mulls sale as Lohia eyes global expansion

Delhi airport, air travel, passengers, coronavirus

Baggage belt glitch affects full reopening of Delhi airport's Terminal 1

Air India, flight seats, premium economy

Air India downgrades passenger, crew 'caught sleeping' in business class

IndiGo

IndiGo to move operations from Delhi's Terminal 2 to T1 from April 15

Dubai airport, Dubai international airport

Dubai Airport retains title as busiest international hub, Heathrow second

 
Executives from IndiGo and Air India, conducted internal meetings to devise alternative routes for their international flights that currently pass through Pakistani airspace, the Business Standard reported.
 

Impact of airspace closure on airline companies

 
The last time Pakistan closed its airspace in 2019 following the Balakot airstrikes, the bottom line of Indian airlines hit due to higher fuel expenses and operational complications.
 
Aircraft fuel expenses are the single largest expense of airline company’s total cost. Price of fuel cannot be accurately predicted because of several economic and political factors and events that govern them. The company’s operating results could be negatively impacted by any adverse movement in aircraft fuel prices.
 
Fuel cost comprises a significant percentage of the total airline cost and 15 per cent improvement in fuel consumption results in significant cost savings, IndiGo said in its FY24 annual report.
 

Past price performance of IndiGo

 
In the recent past, shares of IndiGo have outperformed the market after the company reported a strong financial performance. The stock had hit a record high of ₹ 5,646.90 on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. In the past six months, the stock has rallied 20 per cent, as compared to 0.51 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. In the past one year, it surged 38 per cent, as against 6 per cent rise in the benchmark index.
 

Axis Securities view on IndiGo

 
Indigo has a sturdy footing in its domestic business while enjoying a ~60 per cent plus market share. While covering over 89 destinations, the company has access to key ground slots at all prime airports. Being a low-cost carrier, Indigo has become the fastest-growing airline company in the country. The company’s On-time performance (OTP) is also among the highest among Indian players. 
 
Analysts at Axis Securities expect better infrastructural spending at current key airports and further spending on building new airports at freshly recognised key micro markets. The brokerage firm in its report dated April 16, 2025 said that they also believe that benign crude prices during the ongoing geopolitical scenario will bode well the company.
 

About IndiGo

 
IndiGo is amongst the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the world. IndiGo has a simple philosophy: offer fares that are low, flights that are on time, and a courteous, hassle-free travel experience. It had a fleet of 437 aircraft and provided scheduled services to 89 domestic and 34 international destinations as of December 31, 2024. 
 

More From This Section

Stock broker, broker, trader, market, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex down 600 pts at 79,190 as Pak tensions spike; financials, auto drag

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Muthoot Finance share price dips 4%; Here's what is dragging stock

ACC, ACC Cements (Photo: IndiaMART)

ACC sees worst day since November last year after Q4 results; here's why

Axis Bank

Should you buy Axis Bank shares after Q4 results? Analysts suggest strategy

Laurus Labs

Laurus Labs falls 6% despite strong Q4 results: Here's what brokerages say

Topics : Aviation Buzzing stocks Airline IndiGo Airspace stock market trading airline stocks Pakistan-India India Pakistan relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Result OutWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon