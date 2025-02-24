Monday, February 24, 2025 | 09:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ireda gets shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 5,000 cr via QIP

Ireda gets shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 5,000 cr via QIP

The proposal received the shareholders' nod at the 22nd Extraordinary Genera Meeting on Monday

IREDA

As per the notice, the company anticipates growth opportunities in its existing operations and continues to evaluate various avenues, for which it requires capital. | Photo Source: Company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Ireda has got shareholders' approval for raising up to Rs 5,000 crore through issuance of equity shares to qualified institutional buyers.

The proposal received the shareholders' nod at the 22nd Extraordinary Genera Meeting on Monday.

All the resolutions as mentioned in the notice for the EGM have been duly approved and passed by the shareholders as a special resolution with requisite majority, a BSE filing said.

As per the notice, the company anticipates growth opportunities in its existing operations and continues to evaluate various avenues, for which it requires capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

MPGIS 2025: Talks underway to set up Deregulation Commission, says PM Modi

PremiumHoneywell

Honeywell plans biofuel push for India's aviation, shipping industries

Volkswagen, Skoda

$1.4 bn tax demand: Prima facie dissatisfied with VW's arguments, says HC

C Vijayakumar, CEO and managing director, HCLTech

HCLTech chief C Vijayakumar says GenAI making IT biz models outdated

Infosys

Infosys delays trainee assessment amid fresher layoffs at Mysuru campus

Topics : IREDA QIP BSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShingles Awareness in IndiaPM Kisan19th installment today ReleasedStock Market CrashPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon