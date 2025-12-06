Saturday, December 06, 2025 | 07:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Patanjali Ayurved signs MoU with Russian govt to promote health & wellness

Patanjali Ayurved signs MoU with Russian govt to promote health & wellness

One of the primary objectives of the MoU is to expand Patanjali's wellness services in Russia

"This MoU focuses on the promotion of health and wellness, health tourism, exchange of skilled human resources, and research-related initiatives," Baba Ramdev, a trustee of the Patanjali Yogpeeth stated in a release | (Photo Shutterstock)

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

Homegrown Patanjali group on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Russian government for the promotion of health and wellness. 
 
"This MoU focuses on the promotion of health and wellness, health tourism, exchange of skilled human resources, and research-related initiatives," Baba Ramdev, a trustee of the Patanjali Yogpeeth stated in a release.
 
One of the primary objectives of the MoU is to expand Patanjali’s wellness services in Russia. 
 
"Together with Russia, in-depth research will be conducted on reversing ageing and enhancing longevity, enabling the early detection of serious illnesses years before they manifest in the human body," the release stated. 
 
 
The second objective is to share India’s spiritual knowledge, culture, yoga, Ayurveda, and invaluable heritage with Russia. For this purpose, India’s cultural and sage traditions will be taken to Russia, it added. 

The MoU, which comes amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to India, will provide Russia with skilled labour and trained yogis from India. Additionally, leading Indian brands will be promoted in Russia and Russian brands in India, through the MoU. 
 
Sergey Cheremin, chairman of the Indo-Russian business council and minister of commerce, Russia, said that they will strengthen their partnership with Patanjali. 
 
"By adopting Patanjali’s yoga, Ayurveda, and naturopathy, we aim to transform the lifestyle of the people of Russia and make them healthier and disease-free," Cheremin stated in the release. 
 
"India and Russia are inseparable friends from spiritual, religious, economic, political, and social perspectives and will continue to remain so," said Ramdev.
 

Topics : India Russia Patanjali Ayurved Baba Ramdev

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

