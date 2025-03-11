Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 05:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Paytm amends ESOP policy, expands pool with grant of 109,995 stock options

Paytm amends ESOP policy, expands pool with grant of 109,995 stock options

Other amendments included modifying the vesting schedule for future grants from the previous five-year limit to a range of one to five years from the grant date

paytm

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One97 Communications, the operator of the Paytm brand, approved amendments to its Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOP) on Tuesday, linking ESOP vesting to annual performance ratings from the latest appraisal exercise.
 
Other amendments included modifying the vesting schedule for future grants from the previous five-year limit to a range of one to five years from the grant date.
 
“These amendments, inter alia, reinforce performance-linked rewards and long-term value creation, aligning with the company’s vision of recognising contributions, driving sustainable growth, and are in line with industry practices,” the company said in a statement.
 
Paytm expanded its ESOP pool with the grant of 1,09,995 stock options. It disclosed that 4.1 lakh stock options have lapsed.
 
 
It said that these stock options can be exercised anytime during the entire period of continuous active employment from the date of vesting of the respective options.

Also Read

Bhupesh Baghel, Bhupesh, Baghel

FIR lodged for stoning ED vehicles after raids at Bhupesh Baghel's house

Bhupesh Baghel, Bhupesh, Baghel

Protesters hurl stones at ED vehicles after raid at Bhupesh Baghel's home

Bhupesh Baghel, Chief minister of Chhattisgarh

ED found Rs 32-33 lakh cash in my house; not a big thing: Bhupesh Baghel

Money laundering, Anti-money laundering, PMLA

ED seizes business jet at Hyderabad airport in money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED arrests WTC Group promoter Ashish Bhalla in real estate fraud case

 
Last week, the company’s board approved the allotment of 84,793 equity shares.
 
Earlier this month, the company received a show-cause notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema) involving aggregate transactions worth over Rs 611 crore related to the acquisition of its subsidiaries.
 
The alleged violations pertain to the company’s acquisition of two subsidiaries—Little Internet Private Limited (LIPL) and Nearbuy India Private Limited (NIPL), formerly Groupon—including certain directors and officers.
 
Paytm narrowed its losses to Rs 208.3 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), down from Rs 219.8 crore in Q3FY24.
 
The Noida-based company’s revenue declined 35.9 per cent to Rs 1,827.8 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,850.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue rose 10.1 per cent from Rs 1,659.5 crore in Q2FY25.

More From This Section

Indusind Bank

IndusInd Bank stock falls: Promoter assures liquidity, no margin calls

Godrej Agrovet, one of India's largest diversified food and agri-business conglomerates

Godrej Agrovet to acquire 48% stake in Creamline Dairy for Rs 930 cr

Airtel, Starlink

Airtel to bring Starlink to India, signs deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX

Vande Bharat Express, Vande Bharat

CG Power gets Rs 450 cr order to manufacture products for Vande Bharat

Punjab National Bank PNB

Fitch upgrades viability rating for PNB and Union Bank of India

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Paytm One97 Communications

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayPakistan Passenger Train HijackedSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayCBSE Class 12 English Paper 2025 AnalysisTSPSC Group2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon