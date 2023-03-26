Paytm gets extension from RBI for resubmission of PA license application



The RBI said in a letter that PPSL can continue with its online payment aggregation business while it awaits the Centre's approval for past investments from its parent firm One97 Communication (OCL) into PPSL, under FDI rules. Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL) on Sunday announced that it had received an extension of time from the Reserve Bank of India for resubmission of its payment aggregator (PA) license application.



Other directions included seeking necessary approval for past downward investment from Paytm into PPSL to comply with the government’s foreign direct investment (FDI) guidelines, and not onboarding new online merchants. On November 26, the company said that the RBI had rejected its application for a PA license. The central bank said that PPSL was required to re-submit its PA application within 120 calendar days.



During this process, PPSL can continue with its online payment aggregation business for existing partners, without onboarding any new merchants. As per RBI’s letter, on receipt of approval from the government, PPSL will have fifteen days to submit the application seeking authorisation for PPSL to operate as an online PA. However, if any adverse decision is taken by the government, then the same shall be informed to RBI immediately.

Furthermore, for the company’s offline business, OCL can continue to onboard new merchants and offer them payment services – including All-in-One QR, Soundbox, Card Machines, etc “This continues to have no material impact on our business and revenues, since the communication from RBI is applicable only to onboarding of new online merchants and we can continue to provide payment services to our existing online merchants,” the company stated.