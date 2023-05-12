Paytm to forego 3% commission it charges as buyer app on ONDC: Report



This is expected to further bring the prices down on the platform, which is already challenging platforms like Swiggy and Zomato in the food delivery space. In a bid to increase customer participation on the government-backed e-commerce platform the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), Paytm may soon forego the three per cent commission it charges as a buyer app on the network, The Economic Times (ET) reported on Friday.



Paytm was among the first buyer apps to go live on the ONDC. The three per cent commission will be removed on orders fulfilled by the sellers where there are no complaints by the customers, the ET report added. Paytm alone currently accounts for one-third of the total orders on the network. On Thursday, Business Standard reported that ONDC has witnessed a 500 times jump in its daily transactions. The number of retail merchants on the platform has gone up 40-fold. From 50 at the start of the year, the daily order volume has jumped to 25,000.



ONDC was earlier offering an incentive of up to Rs 75 as a discount for logistics to buyers on every eligible order. However, in a communication to seller-network participants ONDC said that the incentive will be provided only up to a maximum incentive of Rs 2,25,000 per seller-side app per day, and a maximum incentive of Rs 3,750 per seller per day. Moreover, food orders account for around 70 per cent of the total orders on the platform. These increased after reports emerged last week stating that food orders on ONDC were costing much less as compared to Zomato and Swiggy.

Also Read ONDC to test Zomato's dominance; valuation mark-down likely: Analysts 4 reasons why HSBC thinks Zomato is a great buy at the current levels Swiggy shuts premium grocery delivery service 'Handpicked' in Bengaluru US investment firm Invesco slashes Swiggy valuation by 33% to $5.5 billion ONDC faces weakening growth online, snags likely to hit expansion Son owes SoftBank $5.2 bn on side deals post losses at Vision Fund unit Apple to open first online shop in Vietnam in push to emerging market Zee Media board approves submission of bid to pave way for RBNL takeover SEBI's Shirpur Gold Refinery order raised before NCLT, may bite Goenkas Pratt & Whitney opposes Go Airlines' push to enforce arbitration against it

It is also offering an incentive of Rs 50 to apps like Paytm and Pincode. A similar discount is also provided to consumers on orders above Rs 100.