Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PepsiCo misses revenue estimates as multiple price hikes dent demand

PepsiCo and other retailers are now facing some resistance to the multiple price hikes undertaken since the pandemic to fend off higher costs caused by supply chain disruptions

Pepsi, PepsiCo

PepsiCo's average prices jumped 9% for the quarter ended Dec. 30, while organic volume slipped 4%

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PepsiCo fell short of Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and forecast weak organic growth for 2024 as the soda and snacks giant's multiple price hikes crimp demand for its juices and Lay's crisps.
 
The company's shares fell 1.6% in premarket trading.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Net revenue fell to $27.85 billion in the quarter from $28 billion a year earlier, while analysts on average had estimated $28.40 billion, according to LSEG data.
 
PepsiCo and other retailers are now facing some resistance to the multiple price hikes undertaken since the pandemic to fend off higher costs caused by supply chain disruptions.
 
Carrefour, Europe's largest food retailer, in January asserted it would not be stocking PepsiCo's brands "due to unacceptable price increases".
 
PepsiCo's average prices jumped 9% for the quarter ended Dec. 30, while organic volume slipped 4%.
 
"Category growth rates are normalizing as consumer behaviors largely revert to pre-pandemic norms and net revenue realization moderates as inflationary pressures are expected to abate," CEO Ramon Laguarta said in a statement.
 
The company also forecast annual organic revenue growth of at least 4% compared to the 9.5% growth reported for fiscal 2023.
PepsiCo expects fiscal 2024 core earnings per share of $8.15, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.14.
 

Also Read

Flipkart may let 1,000 employees go, Swiggy likely to lay off 400

PepsiCo India appoints marketing chief Jagrut Kotecha as new CEO

PepsiCo India joins ONDC Network to expand retail reach: Ahmed ElSheikh

PepsiCo India to invest Rs 778 cr for new manufacturing plant in Assam

PepsiCo bets on price hikes to again raise annual profit forecast

MRF Q3 results: PAT rises three-fold to Rs 509 crore, revenue up 9.17%

Fintech major Paytm set for small win as govt close to approving investment

EESL inks initial pacts worth Rs 500 cr with state bodies, industries

D B realty board gives in-principal nod to demerge hospitality business

Max Healthcare acquires Nagpur-based Alexis Hospital for Rs 412 cr

Topics : PepsiCo PepsiCo snacks PepsiCo result price hike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon