PayU gets RBI's in-principle nod to operate as payment aggregator

In January 2023, RBI had returned applications of Prosus Group firm PayU and asked it to resubmit them within 120 days

With in-principle approval in place, PayU can now onboard new merchants to provide them digital payment services

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

Fintech firm PayU has received an in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank to operate as a payment aggregator, the company said on Wednesday.
In January 2023, RBI had returned applications of Prosus Group firm PayU and asked it to resubmit them within 120 days.
With in-principle approval in place, PayU can now onboard new merchants to provide them digital payment services.
"This license is pivotal in our mission to establish a globally renowned digital payment infrastructure rooted in India. Aligned with the government's Digital India initiative and the RBI's forward-thinking regulations, we are dedicated to driving digitisation and financial inclusion, particularly for small merchants," said Anirban Mukherjee, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), PayU.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

