PepsiCo India to invest Rs 778 cr for new manufacturing plant in Assam

PepsiCo India announced the setting up of a new manufacturing plant in Nalbari, Assam, with an investment of Rs 778 crore, on Wednesday.

Spread over 44.2 acres, the plant will be operational in 2025 and will provide employment to 500 people. PepsiCo India aims to source 50,000 tonnes of potatoes from the state to facilitate production of its Lay's brand. The plant will also generate demand for cold storage capacity of 60,000 tonnes over the next few years, the company said.

“India is amongst the fastest-growing markets for PepsiCo in the AMESA region,” said Eugene Willemsen, chief executive officer – Africa, Middle East & South Asia, PepsiCo.

“Our first foods manufacturing plant in Assam is a testament to our long-term vision and unwavering support for the economic growth of the country by creating an equitable and sustainable ecosystem. This decade is a decade of India and at PepsiCo, we are focused on building capabilities, availability and expanding penetration across the nation,” Willemsen added.

The company aims to provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to 500 people with this new plant.

PepsiCo India also signed a Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding with the Assam Skill Development Mission and Directorate of Employment & Craftsman Training for fostering women empowerment. The plant targets to intake 100 per cent diverse talent with at least 75 per cent women representation.

The company also intends to set up its first Community Learning Centre at Women’s ITI campus, Nalbari to upskill women over the next two years.

“In alignment with the Government of India's Self-Reliant India vision, our investment in the greenfield facility in Assam stands as a significant milestone in our pursuit of this goal. Through the creation of employment opportunities and by empowering the farming community, our aim is to support the government's drive for self-sufficiency in potato production,” said Ahmed ElSheikh, President, PepsiCo India.

PepsiCo, which entered India in 1989, sells brands like Pepsi, Lay’s, Kurkure, Tropicana, and Quaker Oats.