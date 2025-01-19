Business Standard

As Mumbai Marathon turns 20, a plethora of brands dash to the finish line

As Mumbai Marathon turns 20, a plethora of brands dash to the finish line

The Full Marathon that comprises 42km, will transverse through the city's major landmarks -from the Gateway of India to the shimmering waves of Marine Drive and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link

21-km marathon in just 2 hrs! Tatas' Chandrasekaran clocks his 'best' time

Since its inception, the Mumbai Marathon’s appeal has grown, so much so that the biggest running event in India is also the qualifying event for the World Athletics Championships scheduled to be held in Tokyo in September this year. (File Photo: Kamlesh D Pednekar)

Vishal Menon Delhi
Jan 19 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

By the time the sun had cast its vibrant glow across the Maximum City, Mumbaikars were up and running.
 
On a crisp Sunday morning, with temperatures hovering around 30°C, over 60,000 donned the running shoes to participate in the Mumbai Marathon, the glitzy annual event that has been in the running for 20 years.
 
Part of the prestigious World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, the Mumbai Marathon was flagged off from the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus with a bevy of international athletes, including the four-time Olympic champion from Great Britain, Mo Farah, at the starting line.
 
The Full Marathon that comprises 42km, will transverse through the city’s major landmarks —from the Gateway of India to the shimmering waves of Marine Drive and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.
 
 
Since its inception, the Mumbai Marathon’s appeal has grown, so much so that the biggest running event in India is also the qualifying event for the World Athletics Championships scheduled to be held in Tokyo in September this year.

Not everyone is running to make a career in athletics.
 
Ganesan Gowthalai has been participating in the Mumbai Marathon for the past seven years.
 
“I have been a regular participant because I’m a fitness enthusiast. This is the only day in the year when one can run through some of the major landmarks of the city,” Gowthalai said.
 
With time, the money involved has grown as well. This year’s event offered a total prize pool of around Rs 4 crore, thanks to the presence of a plethora of brands, NGOs, corporates and PSUs.
 
“Marathons are now a $400 million enterprise in India, with over 800 registered events annually, illustrating the growing popularity of such events. With more than 25 per cent of runners investing upwards of Rs 50,000 in technology and gear, the industry reflects the broader economic dynamics,” Vivek Singh, managing director of Procam International, the Mumbai-based sports management company that organises this event, told Business Standard in an email interview.
 
It is still pales in comparison with some of the global marathons like the ones in Boston, New York and London, which are worth over Rs 500 crore.
 
Nevertheless, brands have taken a no holds barred approach to make their presence felt at the Mumbai Marathon.
 
Standard Chartered Bank was the event’s title sponsor till 2017, after which the Tata Group replaced the banking behemoth.
 
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also partnered the Mumbai Marathon in 2008.
 
“Distance running success requires perseverance, innovation, adaptability and the relentless pursuit of personal and collective goals. These qualities mirror the ethos of TCS,” Michelle Taylor, head of global sports sponsorship, TCS, told Business Standard in an email interview.
 
At present, TCS sponsors 14 endurance running races worldwide, including five of the seven Abbott World Marathon Majors, the Tata Mumbai Marathon, and the TCS World 10k event in Bengaluru.
 
“This commitment makes TCS a significant part of the running community,” Taylor said.
 
In essence, marathons are powerful branding platforms, through which companies can leverage to boost their profile and enhance their image.
 
“Running, as a participative sport, establishes personal connections with those involved, creating an emotional bond that goes beyond mere participation. This connection benefits brands by allowing them to engage meaningfully with participants, not just through sponsorships, but through value-driven activations,” Singh explained.
 
When asked about the role these events play in brand building, Singh added: “Sponsorships are not just about race-day visibility; they offer brands a continuous, year-long connection with participants. This long-term relationship allows brands to maintain relevance in the runner's journey, building trust and loyalty.”
 
With the roar of the crowd and the frenzy of the participants, the Mumbai Marathon is more than just an annual sporting event. Expect more brands to make a spirited dash to the finish line next year.

