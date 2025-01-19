Business Standard

Sunday, January 19, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / JCB eyes double-digit growth with launch of stage 5 construction machines

JCB eyes double-digit growth with launch of stage 5 construction machines

JCB India CEO and managing director Deepak Shetty said the new machines will help customers save fuel cost of up to Rs 18.5 lakh over five years

Fuelmaster JCB NXT 215 LC 2

JCB manufactures majority of its equipment in India and supplies it to both domestic and overseas markets.

Press Trust of India Greater Noida
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Heavy machinery maker JCB expects to maintain double-digit growth in India with the rollout of a new range of emission norms, stage 5, ready construction equipment, a senior company official said on Sunday.

While speaking at the launch of the new range of construction machines, JCB India CEO and managing director Deepak Shetty said the new machines will help customers save fuel cost of up to Rs 18.5 lakh over five years.

"We are very excited to launch Stage 5 ready range of machines. These machines will be better in fuel efficiency from 10 to 15 per cent. They are more productive, have less maintenance cost, and overall, they will have less total cost of ownership for our customers, for the operators will operate these machines," Shetty said.

 

The company will discontinue production of the old models with the launch of new ranges of machines. Shetty said that JCB will continue to support existing equipment throughout their lifetime.

He said that the new range of machines comes with Roll-over Protective Structure (ROPS) compliant technology which will protect the operators in case the machine topples.

Also Read

Sambhal, UP Police

Manual labour resumes excavation work of Sambhal's Chandausi stepwell

Fuelmaster JCB NXT 215 LC 2

JCB plans to make machines 'greener' by reducing fossil fuel consumption

Premiumeducation school children students

Delhi Assembly elections: Number of schools falls and e-buses soars

mining minerals mines

Over 400 mineral development projects in GSI's roadmap for 2025-26

As Mumbai Marathon turns 20, a plethora of brands dash to the finish line

As Mumbai Marathon turns 20, a plethora of brands dash to the finish line

Elaborating on the fuel efficiency due to new emission norms compliance features in the machine, Shetty said that the savings will differ from equipment to equipment.

He claimed that one of the loader machines supports fuel saving worth Rs 18.5 lakh over a period of five years which is about 30 per cent of the equipment cost.

When asked about price increment due to new emission norms, Shetty said that traditionally, the cost increases in the industry by 8 per cent and beyond but JCB has tried to limit it lower than 8 per cent and closer to 3.5- 4 per cent.

JCB also showcased its first hydrogen fuel-based heavy machine.

Shetty said that the Hydrogen based machine is in line with the Prime Minister's vision.

"The National Hydrogen mission based infrastructure is coming up across the country. When that infrastructure will be ready, We will be ready with our machine. We are not limiting ourselves to only one fossil fuel like diesel, but we are ready with the machines across the range," Shetty said.

Talking about the company's business growth with the launch of a new range of machines, Shetty said the government has been focusing on infrastructure development which has been a key growth driver for the company.

"Last few years we have seen, with the government's focus on infrastructure development, we have seen a double digit growth. We expect that growth to continue," he said.

JCB manufactures majority of its equipment in India and supplies it to both domestic and overseas markets.

JCB at Bharat Mobility unveiled a simulator for Rs 5 lakh to train operators across the country to help reduce their training cost. "Our engineers have developed Daksh, which is a VR-based simulator. It is India's first VR based simulator which will be used for training operators across India. It is a small kind of device which can be moved across the country, and more and more operators can be trained," Shetty said.

JCB India also announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL), India's Largest Phygital Pre-owned Marketplace for Vehicles and Equipment to efficiently manage sale of pre-owned certified JCB machines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The steel ministry has urged the Ministry of Finance to double the basic Customs duty on imported finished steel products to 15 per cent from the current 7.5 per cent in the upcoming Union Budget for 2025–26, people aware of the matter said.

AM/NS India set to commission two auto steel lines at Gujarat unit

PremiumNain Negi

BharatPe CEO says 90-hour week difficult to clock in, work quality matters

PremiumAdani group

Adani Energy Solutions' order book grows to Rs 54,700 cr with new projects

PremiumRIL

Reliance Industries focuses on cost control in O2C segment in Q3FY25

wef

India Inc lands in Davos as summit begins today in Trump's shadow

Topics : JCB Construction Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBigg Boss 18 RPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon