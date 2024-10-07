Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / P&G investing in quick commerce as convenience drives consumption

P&G investing in quick commerce as convenience drives consumption

India emerging as a destination of the most evolved supply chain capabilities, says CEO

p&g, Procter & Gamble, tide

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rapidly evolving aspirations of the Indian consumer amid ongoing significant advancements in physical and digital infrastructure are paving the way for rapid growth in the quick commerce segment in the country.

Amid this growing trend, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Procter & Gamble (P&G) said it is “investing in developing a deep understanding of the unique consumer behaviour on quick commerce.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


During the inaugural session of FICCI Massmerize 2024, Kumar Venkatasubramanian, chief executive officer, Procter & Gamble India, said the preference for convenience among shoppers is growing, especially in metro and Tier-I cities.
 

To address this, the company is “building curated brand experiences and supplementing this with a supply chain model to support this unique business structure. Enabled by strategic customer partnerships that celebrate the best of data and analytics, we are able to grow quick commerce at two times,” he said.

He further stated that India is emerging as a destination of the most evolved supply chain capabilities and is catering to evolving shopper needs by enabling product availability where they want to shop and when they want to shop.

Talking about developing an efficient supply chain at the company, he said, “At P&G, we have been able to achieve 60 per cent fewer touchpoints than a few years ago by optimising our supply chain, leveraging seamless data, analytics, and automation. We have also moved to an artificial intelligence and machine learning ordering system for our distributors, which is helping us better predict distributor shipments and replenishment.”

The dynamics of India’s consumption-led economy are changing on the back of increasing disposable incomes, coupled with greater aspirations fuelled by access to information.

More From This Section

Airbus

Scaling up plane production is main challenge, India can help: Airbus CEO

Meesho

Meesho records 40% increase in total orders during annual festival sales

Amazon on Monday announced the acquisition of select assets of MX Player, including the MX Player app to merge with its ad-supported video-on-demand (AVoD) service, Amazon miniTV.

Amazon miniTV merges with MX Player to expand ad-supported streaming

Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda welcomed Sachin Tendulkar as Bank of Baroda's global brand ambassador | Photo: X/ @bankofbaroda

Bank of Baroda ropes in Sachin Tendulkar as global brand ambassador

Harsha V Agarwal, vice chairman and managing director, Emami

Emami scouting inorganic opportunities in healthy foods, pet care sectors


“Consumers are willing to pay for more evolved needs and make informed choices of superior propositions that fulfil their needs,” he said.

“The FMCG sector, as a key stimulator of our consumption-led economy, plays a pivotal role in driving double-digit growth and realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat,” he added.

Also Read

PremiumFrom its highs over the past month, the stock of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare is down 7 per cent before recovering this week P&G

Margin pressures, valuations to weigh on P&G Hygiene and Healthcare

Proctor & Gamble, Proctor and Gamble, P&G

P&G Q4 results: Profit after tax down 46% at Rs 81 cr on high spending

valuation stock market

P&G Health stock slips 4% on weak Q4 performance; Rs 60 dividend announced

Pepsico (Photo:Bloomberg)

From PepsiCo to P&G, India becomes next big FMCG growth bet as China lags

p&g, Procter & Gamble, tide

P&G records surprise sales drop as demand slows despite price restraint

Topics : P&G consumption FMCG

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon