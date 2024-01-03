Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PFC signs MoU with Gujarat govt for power projects worth Rs 25,000 crore

'The collaboration will not only focus on the expansion of power infrastructure, but also help create employment generation of up to 10,000 in Gujarat,' said the Ministry of Power

Power Finance Corporation, PFC, PFC logo

PFC logo. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to provide comprehensive financial backing for the state's generation, transmission, and distribution projects worth Rs 25,000 crore.

"The collaboration is set to facilitate long-term debt and other critical funding necessities vital for executing these diverse projects," the Ministry of Power said in a release.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The agreement will not only focus on the expansion of power infrastructure but also help create employment generation of up to 10,000 in the state.

The MoU between the Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and the state government will further bolster various projects undertaken by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL), Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Ltd (GETCO), Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (DGVCL), Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (MGVCL), Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (PGVCL), and Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (UGVCL).

"The collaboration is set to facilitate long-term debt and other critical funding necessities vital for executing these diverse projects," the ministry said.

The government believes that the signing of this MoU marks a significant milestone in the journey towards augmenting Gujarat's power landscape, reflecting a shared commitment towards a future of reliable, sustainable, and accessible power for the people of the state.

Also Read

REC Ltd, RVNL sign Rs 35,000 crore MoU to finance infrastructure projects

Power related stocks in demand; NTPC, PFC, REC, Tata Power rally up to 9%

Power stocks on a roll; PFC, REC, NTPC surge up to 9%, hit new highs

REC rallies 9% on highest-ever quarterly profit in Q2; PFC surges 7%

PFC enters club of 50 most valued firms; REC m-cap crosses Rs 1 trn

Haldia Petrochemicals breaks ground on Rs 3,000 cr chemical plant in Bengal

EKA Mobility will supply 1,000 intercity electric buses to GreenCell

Air India appoints P Balaji as chief of regulatory and corporate affairs

Adani Ports to raise up to $601 million funds by selling debentures

Vietnam's EV maker VinFast plans to set up battery plant in Tamil Nadu

Topics : PFC Power Finance Corporation Gujarat Power projects BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon