Air India appoints P Balaji as chief of regulatory and corporate affairs

P Balaji resigned from telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Tuesday after a decade-long stint. He is set to assume his role at Air India on January 11

P Balaji, chief of regulatory and corporate affairs at Air India. (File)

BS Web Team
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Tata Group-owned Air India, on Wednesday, appointed P Balaji in the newly created role of 'group head- governance, regulatory, compliance (GRC) and corporate affairs'. The announcement followed hours after the news surfaced that Balaji had resigned as Vodafone Idea's director of regulatory and corporate affairs.

Balaji is set to assume his role at Air India on January 11, the company stated in a press release. "He will report to Air India CEO & MD, Campbell Wilson and will oversee the Government Affairs, Legal, Ethics, Sustainability, and Corporate Communications functions at Air India, among others," the release said.
Balaji resigned from Vodafone Idea on Tuesday after a decade-long period and will be relieved on January 10, the mobile network operator said in a regulatory filing earlier today. It was anticipated that he would join Air India following his exit.

With over 30 years of experience in the Telecom & IT Sector, Balaji's stint with Tata brings him back to the very company he began his career with - Tata Administrative Services.

Speaking on the announcement, CEO Wilson said, "We are pleased to have Balaji on board. Having worked in the regulatory and policy space, he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be valuable to the ongoing transformation at Air India. At Air India, we remain committed to building top leadership as we continue to invest in all the resources that are required to take the airline to the upper echelons of global aviation."

In his resignation letter to Vodafone-Idea, Balaji had requested a waiver of his notice period. "I would like to resign from the services of the company with immediate effect. I shall be grateful if the company releases me from my responsibilities as soon as possible and waives the contractual notice period obligation," he said.

Balaji has an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He has been previously associated with reputed organisations, including Sony Ericsson India, Nokia India.

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

