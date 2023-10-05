PGIM India AMC launches AIF, targets to collect Rs 1,000 cr in FY24

PGIM India Asset Management on Thursday announced the launch of category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), which aims to collect up to Rs 1,000 crore.

PGIM India AIF is planning to raise Rs 500 crore with an option to collect an additional Rs 500 crore through the greenshoe option this financial year (FY24), the company said in a statement.

"With the launch of the AIF, we have expanded our offering to more segments of investors especially in the higher wealth tiers, including family offices," Ajit Menon, CEO at PGIM India Asset Management, said.

The total industry size of the AIF sector in the country is about Rs 8.45 lakh crore in terms of commitments raised as of June 2023 and the category III AIF has industry assets under management of Rs 85,057 crore in terms of commitments raised during the same period.

"The endeavour is to create investment portfolios focussing on opportunities across segments that may command a faster growing profit pools triggered by the changing nature of the economy, while keeping an extremely tight discipline of buying the strong balance sheets, cash flows in business and focus on strong capital allocation ethics by the companies," Aniruddha Naha, CIO Alternates, PGIM India Asset Management Company, said.

Also Read Can the Jio-BlackRock joint venture stir the AMC pot? What analysts say HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: Charts suggest up to 15% rally in select AMC shares After Reliance's entry into MF industry, Tatas evaluating bid for UTI AMC PNB, LIC, SBI and BoB looking to seek formal bids for stake sale in UTI AMC HDFC launches life insurance, asset management services from GIFT IFSC Funding to Indian fintechs up 68% to $436 million in Q3CY23: Tracxn OMC inks pact with Hindalco to supply raw minerals to alumina refinery Bajaj Finance to raise Rs 10,000 crore via QIP, preferential issue Future Consumer defaults on Rs 369.59 cr loan repayment in July-Sep Microsoft adds four more Indian languages to Microsoft Translator