close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

PhonePe announces Indus Appstore for Android developers to take on Google

The Appstore will also have a 'Launch Pad' for new developers to onboard their apps and provide them with better visibility and search optimisation

PhonePe

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 7:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

PhonePe on Saturday announced the launch of Indus Appstore developer platform, wooing Android app developers with the promise of zero platform fee or commission for in-app payments, as the digital payments firm made a bold and decisive move to confront the might of Google in the app marketplace with the Made-in-India app store.
Akash Dongre, Co-Founder of Indus Appstore rued that app developers are forced to work with only one app store - Google Play Store - for distributing their apps, and vowed that the new offering will be a credible alternative, more localised, with better app discovery and consumer engagement.
The Indus Appstore Developer platform comes with sweeteners - app listings on it will be free for the first year, after which a nominal annual fee will apply. Moreover, the Indus Appstore will not charge developers any platform fee or commission for In-App Payments.
Developers will be free to integrate any payment gateway of their choice inside their own apps. These apps will be listed on the soon-to-be launched "Made-in-India" Indus Appstore, offering a localised experience in 12 languages, tailored for Indian audiences. This means users will be able to explore the appstore in their preferred language.
"PhonePe, today announced the launch of the Indus Appstore Developer Platform... Indus Appstore is inviting all Android app developers to register and upload their apps using the self-serve developer platform www.indusappstore.com," according to a release.
The Appstore will also have a 'Launch Pad' for new developers to onboard their apps and provide them with better visibility and search optimisation.

Also Read

PhonePe announces Indus Appstore; invites Android developers to list apps

After PayCM, Congress uses 'PhonePe' to target Shivraj Singh; firm objects

Prolonged droughts likely spelled end for Indus magacities: Study

Pixel 7a review: Google's entry-level phone is mixed bag of hits and misses

Google employee salaries leaked, software engineers paid Rs 5.90 crore

Kamats Restaurants partners with IDFC First Bank for FASTag integration

Updater Services raises Rs 288 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Inspire Films to launch IPO during Sept 25-27, plans to raise Rs 21.20 cr

Tata Projects to construct Micron's advanced semiconductor plant in Sanand

Global capability centres go beyond Tier-I cities, chasing cost and talent

Dongre observed that India is poised to have over 1 billion smartphone users by 2026, offering a massive opportunity to build a new-age, localised Android app store.
"Despite being such a large consumer market, app developers have always been forced to work with only one app store - Google Play Store - for distributing their apps. Indus Appstore hopes to provide app developers a credible alternative to the Google Playstore - one that is more localised and offers better app discovery and consumer engagement," Dongre said.
The Indus Appstore aims to provide developers with an alternative distribution channel to tap into the Indian Android market. It will assist them with high-quality user acquisition through multilingual app discovery.
For startups and new app launches, Indus Appstore will have a dedicated destination called 'Launch Pad' to provide these new apps with better visibility as well as search optimisation.
It will also offer several developer tools and features that address the challenges faced by most Android developers, including a dedicated round-the-clock customer support team based in India, the option to list their app in 12 Indian languages besides English and the ability to boost brand awareness via engaging videos.
"Indus Appstore is a native Android-based mobile app store, designed to fulfill the localised and cultural needs of Indian consumers. With an extensive array of categories it seeks to provide users a localised, contextual and a personalised experience," the release said.
For developers, Indus Appstore promises a "fair and level playing field" to list, distribute and promote their products in the Indian app ecosystem. It provides a self-publishing platform, localisation services, multiple tools to monitor and grow their apps along with dedicated 24x7 customer support.
The latest move comes at a time when Google and Apple's app stores have drawn flak in various markets over restrictive policies, opaque processes and for charging a steep commission for in-app purchases.
Amid the growing disquiet, small developers and innovators are clamouring for regulatory action to make app stores business models competitive and to break the dominance of the BigTech.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Google PhonePe Android Made in India

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon