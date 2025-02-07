Business Standard

Home / Companies / News / PhonePe to wind down account aggregator business, surrender NBFC-AA licence

PhonePe to wind down account aggregator business, surrender NBFC-AA licence

The firm said that due to competing priorities, it has been unable to onboard as many financial information providers (FIPs) as it "would have liked"

PhonePe

The company said that it has decided to surrender NBFC-AA licence to the RBI, and initiated the wind down of AA operations. | Photo: Shutterstock

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Fintech firm PhonePe said it is winding down its account aggregator (AA) operations and has decided to surrender its non-banking financial company-account aggregator (NBFC-AA) licence.
 
The firm said that due to competing priorities, it has been unable to onboard as many financial information providers (FIPs) as it “would have liked.”
 
“We have decided to surrender our NBFC-AA licence to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and initiated the wind-down of our AA operations. We will be reaching out to our AA user base shortly to inform them of our decision and assist them as per regulatory guidelines,” the company said in a statement.
 
 
While the company is exiting the AA business, it said it would partner with other AAs in the market.
 
The company received an AA licence from the RBI in 2023.

“This was a departure from our usual strategy of building only end-consumer (B2C) products,” the company said.
 
At present, there are 16 RBI-registered NBFC-AAs.
 
Account aggregators (AAs) are non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) that deliver a user’s financial data from FIPs to financial information users (FIUs).
 
As of December 2024, over 119 million customer accounts were linked to the FIP system. This is more than triple the 38.96 million accounts linked in December 2023, according to data from Sahamati, an industry alliance of the AA ecosystem.
 
During the same period, over 143 million consent requests were fulfilled in December 2024 by FIPs, more than triple the 41.26 million recorded in December 2023.
 

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

