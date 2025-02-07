New OBD emission norms to increase 2W prices by 1-2%: Hero MotoCorp

The new emission norms, OBD 2 Phase B, will marginally increase the price of two-wheelers in India by 1–2 per cent due to the additional hardware required, Hero MotoCorp executive director (operations) Vikram Kasbekar said on Friday. OBD 2 Phase B (on-board diagnostics 2 Phase B) norms are stricter carbon emission monitoring standards for vehicles in India, enhancing real-time emission tracking and diagnostic capabilities. These norms will come into effect for vehicles produced after April 1 this year. Kasbekar, who will take over as acting chief executive officer of the company from May 1, told analysts during a conference call, “We are on track as far as OBD 2 Phase B is concerned. This is slightly different from the earlier one in the sense that we can manufacture up to March 31 and thereafter, those vehicles can be sold in the market. However, from April 1, we have to manufacture vehicles as per OBD 2 Phase B. We are right on track, and we will be converting our entire portfolio well before the deadline.” “There is going to be a marginal price increase of 1–2 per cent because of the additional hardware that will be installed in the products. That would be valid across the industry,” he added. Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported a 1.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,107.5 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3FY25). The company’s chief financial officer Vivek Anand welcomed the central government’s recent announcement of imposing no tax on salaried individuals with an income of up to Rs 12 lakh. “If you really look at our entry segments, especially the 100–110 cc segments, the customers’ income range is between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 12 lakh per annum. If I really talk about the budget, one of the things it has done is to provide tax relief to this segment of customers. This means their disposable income will actually go up as we get into the next financial year,” Anand said. “We believe that anyone earning close to Rs 10–12 lakh per year will have a positive cash impact of Rs 40,000–50,000. This will possibly take care of the EMI they are paying for the two-wheeler. This should really help drive consumption in the two-wheeler sector,” he added. Ashutosh Varma, national sales head (India business unit), Hero MotoCorp, said that in the third quarter, the company saw a “big spike” in rural demand. “The contribution of rural sales went up by almost 3 per cent during the festival season. We expect the momentum to continue as we go into the next financial year. We know that a host of government measures are coming in to improve rural sentiment, and we expect to benefit from that,” Varma added.