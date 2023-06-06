Piramal Critical Care appoints US-based Jeffrey Hampton as President, COO

Piramal Critical Care, a part of Piramal Pharma, on Tuesday said it has appointed Jeffrey Hampton as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

For his new role, Hampton will be based in the United States.

He joins the company from Accord Healthcare, where he was President and responsible for accelerating the firm's growth strategy.

Before that, he was the Senior Vice President and General Manager at Apotex for the US and Latin America regions.

"His experience across the domains of sales and marketing will help us develop stronger, long-term global operations strategies to deliver profitable growth," Piramal Pharma Global Pharma CEO Peter DeYoung said in a statement.

His expertise across functions augurs well for the business, as Piramal Critical Care sets its sight to further reinforce its position as a leading global player in complex hospital generics, he added.

Also Read Piramal Realty to invest Rs 3,500 cr in 2 yrs; aims to deliver 5,000 flats Piramal Finance launches innovation lab in Bengaluru, to have 300 members Our becoming bank rests on regulatory intent for NBFCs: Piramal Finance MD SC notice to CBI on Piramal Capital & Housing Finance plea to quash FIR Doctor on call: Meet Swati Piramal, vice-chairperson of Piramal Group Next decade or two to be India's golden years: Bajaj Finserv's Sanjiv Bajaj Explained: Why IBC is less bankable for the resolution professionals Torrent Power inks pact with Maharashtra govt to build 3 hydro projects Nassom releases normative guidelines on generative artificial intelligence HC refuses to interfere with BoB's decision inviting EoI for NBL stake sale

Piramal Critical Care is a global player in anaesthesia, pain management, and intrathecal therapy. It has a presence across more than 100 countries, including the US and the European markets.