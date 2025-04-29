PNB, Canara Bank to dilute stake in Canara HSBC Life Insurance through IPO

Canara HSBC Life Insurance on Tuesday filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for an initial public offering (IPO), through which its promoters—Canara Bank and HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings—along with state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB), will divest a portion of their stake in the company.

Canara Bank, which holds a 51 per cent stake in the company, plans to sell up to 137.75 million shares, representing 14.5 per cent of its shareholding. HSBC Insurance, holding a 26 per cent stake, intends to dilute just 0.5 per cent of its stake. Additionally, Punjab National Bank (PNB), which owns 23 per