Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 06:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Poonawalla Fincorp forays into gold loan biz with quick financing solutions

Poonawalla Fincorp forays into gold loan biz with quick financing solutions

Poonawalla Fincorp's entry into the gold loan business comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released draft guidelines on gold loans

gold loans
Premium

The Pune-based NBFC plans to open 400 new branches over the next four quarters to scale up its secured lending footprint

Anupreksha Jain
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cyrus Poonawalla-promoted Poonawalla Fincorp on Tuesday said it has forayed into the gold loan business, aiming to offer fast gold-backed financing solutions for both individuals and businesses, catering to a range of financial needs, including business expansion, agricultural expenses, and personal requirements.
 
Incidentally, Poonawalla Fincorp’s entry into the gold loan business comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released draft guidelines on gold loans, which, if implemented in the current form, are expected to hurt gold loan growth of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), according to analysts.
 
On Tuesday, shares of Poonawalla Fincorp closed 4.4 per cent higher at Rs
Topics : Reserve Bank of India gold loans NBFCs

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon