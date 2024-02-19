Power Grid approves investments of Rs 656 cr for transmission projects

State-owned Power Grid Corporation on Monday said its board has approved an investment worth about Rs 656 crore for implementation of electricity transmission projects in the country.

"...its Board of Directors and 'Committee of Directors on Investment on Projects in their respective meetings held on 18th February, 2024, have accorded investment approvals," a BSE filing stated.

According to the filing, the Board of Directors approved implementation of Unified Load Dispatch and Communication (ULDC) Phase-III (SCADA/EMS Upgradation Project Northern Region SLDCs at an estimated cost of Rs 514.66 crore with commissioning schedule of November 15, 2025.

The Committee of Directors on Investment on Projects approved augmentation of 765/400 kV, 1500 MVA transformer (4th) at Bhiwani at an estimated cost of Rs 141.09 crore, scheduled to be commissioned by May 5, 2025.