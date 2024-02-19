Prime Video, Sony launch 'Sony Pictures - Stream' in India at Rs 399

Prime Video has signed a distribution agreement with Sony Pictures Television (SPT), a division of Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), to launch "Sony Pictures – Stream" on Prime Video Channels. Prime members can access Sony Pictures – Stream through an annual add-on subscription at an introductory price of Rs 399 per year.

Catering specifically to the Indian audience, Sony Pictures – Stream will include a diverse and extensive collection of entertainment content, featuring SPE's internationally renowned blockbuster movies, classics, and popular TV shows. This will be available through Prime Video Channels.





READ: OTT releases this week: Watch Star Wars, Poacher series and much more The curated selection includes movies such as Charlie's Angels, Men in Black, Ghostbusters, Jerry Maguire, Legends of the Fall, Spotlight, and many more. TV enthusiasts will also find a treasure trove of timeless classics like I Dream of Jeannie, Bewitched, and Diff'rent Strokes, alongside recent hit shows like A Very English Scandal and Loudermilk.

Vivek Srivastava, head of Prime Video Channels, India, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, emphasising the convenience and accessibility it brings to Indian customers. He said, "In sync with our philosophy of super-serving our customers with choice, access and convenience, we have worked towards offering a wide variety of content, making it all available at a single destination – Prime Video. We are sure that with its vast and diverse library, Sony Pictures – Stream will offer something for everyone, delighting Prime members with their favourite movies and series."

Sonika Bhasin, vice-president of South Asia, SPT, echoed the sentiment of excitement, speaking on the partnership's dedication to delivering high-quality content to Indian audiences. Bhasin added, "In celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Columbia Pictures, a part of Sony Pictures Entertainment, Sony Pictures – Stream spotlights the studio's history and incredible film legacy by offering customers an incredible array of films from the studio's beloved vault spanning the decades."

