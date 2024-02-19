Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Prime Video, Sony launch 'Sony Pictures - Stream' in India at Rs 399

Sony Pictures - Stream will include blockbuster movies, classics, and popular TV shows, all available through Prime Video Channels, curated for an Indian audience

Prime Video and Sony Pictures Television Launch Sony Pictures – Stream

Prime Video and Sony Pictures Television Launch Sony Pictures – Stream

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Video has signed a distribution agreement with Sony Pictures Television (SPT), a division of Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), to launch "Sony Pictures – Stream" on Prime Video Channels. Prime members can access Sony Pictures – Stream through an annual add-on subscription at an introductory price of Rs 399 per year.

Catering specifically to the Indian audience, Sony Pictures – Stream will include a diverse and extensive collection of entertainment content, featuring SPE's internationally renowned blockbuster movies, classics, and popular TV shows. This will be available through Prime Video Channels.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The curated selection includes movies such as Charlie's Angels, Men in Black, Ghostbusters, Jerry Maguire, Legends of the Fall, Spotlight, and many more. TV enthusiasts will also find a treasure trove of timeless classics like I Dream of Jeannie, Bewitched, and Diff'rent Strokes, alongside recent hit shows like A Very English Scandal and Loudermilk.

READ: OTT releases this week: Watch Star Wars, Poacher series and much more

Vivek Srivastava, head of Prime Video Channels, India, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, emphasising the convenience and accessibility it brings to Indian customers. He said, "In sync with our philosophy of super-serving our customers with choice, access and convenience, we have worked towards offering a wide variety of content, making it all available at a single destination – Prime Video. We are sure that with its vast and diverse library, Sony Pictures – Stream will offer something for everyone, delighting Prime members with their favourite movies and series."

Sonika Bhasin, vice-president of South Asia, SPT, echoed the sentiment of excitement, speaking on the partnership's dedication to delivering high-quality content to Indian audiences. Bhasin added, "In celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Columbia Pictures, a part of Sony Pictures Entertainment, Sony Pictures – Stream spotlights the studio's history and incredible film legacy by offering customers an incredible array of films from the studio's beloved vault spanning the decades." 
 

Also Read

'Baseless, factually incorrect': Zee on reports of Sony calling off merger

GoPro Hero 12 Black brings HDR videos, wireless audio, and more: Details

GoPro Hero 12 Black review: Action CAM with something in store for everyone

Amazon Prime Videos ends Dolby Vision, Atmos support on basic plans in US

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

Pure EV raises $8 mn from consortium of investors in latest funding round

Air India, Tata Advanced Systems to invest Rs 2,300 crore in Karnataka

AI sales platform Kanlet raises $400,000 in pre-seed funding led by Suvan

Zomato plans D2C expansion of Blinkit to compete with ecommerce giants

JSW Steel in talks to buy Australian coal mine for up to $1 bn valuation

Topics : Amazon Prime Video Sony Pictures online streaming video streaming OTT video service BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon