Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Pure EV raises $8 mn from consortium of investors in latest funding round

"We will be rapidly expanding our pan-India sales network from 140 to 300 dealers in the next six months," Pure EV Co-Founder & CEO Rohit Vadera stated

funding

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Electric two-wheeler firm Pure EV on Monday said it has raised USD 8 million (around Rs 66 crore) from a consortium of investors.
The funding was led by Bennett Coleman and Company Ltd, Hindustan Times Media Ventures, alongside Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd, existing investors and high net-worth individuals, Pure EV said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Hyderabad-based company said it is currently in the final stage of concluding its Series A1 funding round, amounting to USD 25 million with the participation of a foreign institutional investor.
Concurrently, ongoing discussions are taking place with potential investors from Dubai, Hong Kong, and Singapore for Series A2 funding, targeting an infusion of USD 15 million, it added.
"We will be rapidly expanding our pan-India sales network from 140 to 300 dealers in the next six months," Pure EV Co-Founder & CEO Rohit Vadera stated.
The company sells a range of electric motorcycles and scooters and has already sold over 70,000 units.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Venue, dates, tickets details here

Indian fintech funding declines 63%; raises total $2 bn: Tracxn Report 2023

Startup funding in India fell 62% to six-year-low in 2023: PrivateCircle

Visa application startup Atlys raises $12 million in series A funding

Oct auto retail sales dip 8% due to Shraddh period; Navratri sales up 18%

Air India, Tata Advanced Systems to invest Rs 2,300 crore in Karnataka

AI sales platform Kanlet raises $400,000 in pre-seed funding led by Suvan

Zomato plans D2C expansion of Blinkit to compete with ecommerce giants

JSW Steel in talks to buy Australian coal mine for up to $1 bn valuation

Nvidia market rally: What's behind the US-based company's bull run?

Topics : Startup funding Electric vehicles sales Electric Vehicles Start-up investors Electric mobility

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisMitsubishiDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon