Power Grid Corp board okays Rs 367 cr investment in transmission projects

State-owned Power Grid Corp board on Wednesday approved a proposal to invest about Rs 367 crore in electricity transmission projects.

Committee of Directors on Investment on Projects' of Powergrid in its meeting held on November 22, 2023, has accorded investment approval for two projects, a BSE filing showed.

As per the filing, the first project which got the approval is an augmentation of transformation capacity by 1X1500 MVA (3rd), 765/400 KV ICT at Maheshwaram (PG) substation in Telangana at an estimated cost of Rs 142.69 crore.

It is scheduled to be commissioned within 21 months from the date of intimation by CTUIL (Central Transmission Utility) letter on July 10, 2023 -- by April 9, 2025.

The board also approved the transmission System for Evacuation of Power from the Potential RE Zone in the Khavda Area of Gujarat under phase IV (7GW)- Part E4 at an estimated cost of Rs 224.41 crore, scheduled to be commissioned within 24 months from the date of intimation by CTUIL letter on July 10, 2023 -- by July 9, 2025.