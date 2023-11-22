Sensex (0.14%)
66023.24 + 92.47
Nifty (0.14%)
19811.85 + 28.45
Nifty Midcap (0.34%)
42027.10 + 143.60
Nifty Smallcap (-1.39%)
6370.00 -89.55
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43449.60 -239.55
Heatmap

Coca Cola India in tie-up with Luxmi Group's Makaibari for iced green tea

The bottled iced green tea was formally launched on the second and concluding day of the Bengal Global Business Summit

The lush green Avataa tea gardens in The Nilgiris, near Coonoor in South India. Picture Courtesy: Vahdam India

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 7:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Queen Elizabeth with an award-winning variety from the Makaibari tea estate on his visit to the United Kingdom. It’s the preferred tea of Satyajit Ray’s fictional private investigator, Feluda. Now, Coca Cola India has tied up with the iconic Darjeeling tea estate to launch a ready-to-drink iced green tea.

The iced green tea, made from organic green tea, is exclusively sourced from the Luxmi Group’s Makaibari estate and sold under the ‘Honest Tea’ brand. Honest Tea is a brand owned by Honest, Inc., a subsidiary of The Coca Cola Company.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The bottled iced green tea was formally launched on the second and concluding day of the Bengal Global Business Summit. Honest Tea comes in two flavours – lemon-tulsi and mango.

Karthik Subramanian, director of marketing - hydration, coffee and tea category, Coca Cola India and Southwest Asia, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to introduce our new ready-to-drink iced green tea. With Honest Tea, we are offering consumers a unique experience of a great tasting green tea-based beverage.”

Rudra Chatterjee, managing director of Kolkata-based Luxmi Group, said that there was no greater tea estate in Darjeeling than Makaibari. “It is the last word among teas, whether in Japan or England, royal houses.”

There are not many tea producers offering a ready-to-drink format – however, the Goodricke Group has a bottled organic iced tea.

But for Darjeeling estates that grapple with a plethora of challenges including lower demand, a Coca Cola- Makaibari kind of tie-up could well be a shot in the arm.

The US-based Honest Tea, a bottled organic tea company, it may be mentioned, was founded in 1998 by Seth Goldman and Barry Nalebuff. Coca Cola acquired the company in 2011.

In 2022, however, The Coca Cola Company announced a phase-out of the Honest tea product line in a bid to rationalise its line-up of drinks and prioritising fewer, bigger brands.

Also Read

Michael Douglas to get Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at IFFI 2023

How to brew stronger exports? Tea board and tea producers differ

Garden Reach Shipbuilders rallies 33% in 2 days post June quarter results

Tea industry in hot water over financial stress and production woes

Banks to revalue McLeod Russel's gardens amidst falling tea price

Amazon India to use India's rivers, backwaters for transporting packages

ASCI finds healthcare most violative sector in advertising: Report

Diwali witnessed 49% rise in online sales, K-shaped recovery continues

Despite hiring slowdown, top IIT students receive offers worth over Rs 1 cr

Global smartphone market sees growth after over 2 yrs in October: Report

Topics : tea estates tea garden Tea industry Green tea

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePro Kabaddi LeagueState Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveNCERT SyllabusNolan's Oppenheimer on OTTGold-Silver Price TodaySBI PO Prelims Result 2023

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyCong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: DetailsISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon