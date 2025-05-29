Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Fintech firm Razorpay completes reverse flip from US to India ahead of IPO

Fintech firm Razorpay completes reverse flip from US to India ahead of IPO

Fintech firm Razorpay has moved its parent company's domicile from the US to India as it gears up for an IPO, joining the growing trend of Indian startups relocating home

Razorpay

The shift in domicile comes weeks after the company converted itself into a public limited company.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech firm Razorpay has joined a growing list of firms to reverse flip, shifting the domicile of its parent company from the United States to India as it prepares for an initial public offering (IPO).
 
The shift comes weeks after the company converted itself into a public limited company.
 
"Yes, we’ve officially completed our reverse flip, and we couldn’t be more proud. It is more than a structural move; it’s a powerful signal of belief. We started Razorpay with a dream to build for India, and today, we’re doubling down on that dream by making India not just our largest market, but our global headquarters,” said Shashank Kumar, cofounder and managing director (MD), Razorpay.
 
 
Razorpay initiated the process to move its parent entity to India from the US in May 2023 ahead of its plans to list on the bourses. The fintech firm’s move follows other companies engaged in areas such as fintech, e-commerce, stock broking, health care, and edtech.  ALSO READ: Razorpay, MeitY Startup Hub partner to boost India's deep-tech startups
 
At present, many Indian startups are domiciled in countries such as Singapore, Mauritius, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Also Read

Panneerselvam Madanagopal, CEO, MeitY Startup Hub

Razorpay, MeitY Startup Hub partner to boost India's deep-tech startups

PremiumFintech companies are tapping into traditional forms of banking products such as fixed deposits (FDs) as they expand their financial services bouquet.

Fintechs push AI, new protocol to simplify backend tools for merchants

Razorpay

Fintech firm Razorpay launches Turbo UPI Plugin on BHIM Vega platform

Razorpay POS

Razorpay POS sees surge in offline payments across merchant network

Paytm

Fintech major Paytm asks merchants to snap ties with third-party platforms

 
The startup homecoming is driven by factors such as financial regulation, better access to capital, and improved valuations in the country, Business Standard reported last year.
 
Fintech major PhonePe had to pay about $1 billion in capital gains taxes to the Indian government to complete the domicile shift back to the country. The company reverse flipped from Singapore more than two years ago.
 
Stock broking platform Groww formally moved its domicile back to India from the US through a reverse flip by its parent firm in May last year.
 
Quick commerce platform Zepto, too, shifted its domicile from Singapore to India earlier this year.
 
E-commerce giant Flipkart, based and operating in India, signalled its intent to relocate its holding company from Singapore to India as the company prepares for an IPO.
 

More From This Section

Wipro

Wipro launches global 'Innovation Network' to boost AI-led collaboration

Suzlon

Suzlon Q4 results: Profit rises multi-fold to ₹1,180.98 cr, revenue up 73%

Samvardhana Motherson

Samvardhana Motherson Q4 results: Net profit rises 19% at ₹1,050 cr

Infosys

Infosys unveils over 200 AI agents under Topaz in Google Cloud tie-up

Adani Ports

Adani Ports' bond sale draws LIC interest on India market return: Report

Topics : IPO Razorpay Fintech sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon