Prime Video to expand Indian catalogue, signs deal with Paramount Global



The new content will be available to Indian viewers as part of their general subscription, without any extra cost. Amazon Prime Video has announced the expansion of its English-language entertainment offerings in India.



The deal is also said to feature other renowned original shows including Californication, Dexter, The Good Wife, NCIS, Blue Bloods, The Good Fight, Madam Secretary, Reign, The Great, Seal Team, Under the Dome, Munich Games, and Parot. According to media reports, the newly-signed partnership with Paramount Global Content Distribution will include specially curated original shows across different genres, including Mayor of Kingstown, The Stand, Star Trek: Discovery, and the Yellowstone prequel series 1883.



Commenting on this newly-signed partnership, Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing, Prime Video, India, said to exchange4media.com, "We are delighted to announce that a curated selection of Paramount Global content is available for streaming to Prime Members in India at no extra cost." This deal will also bring all four seasons of Space Odyssey to Prime Video. It will also serve as a destination for Indian viewers when the fifth season premieres next year.

