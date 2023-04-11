Prime Video to expand Indian catalogue, signs deal with Paramount Global

Amazon Prime Video has announced the expansion of its English-language entertainment offerings in India.
The new content will be available to Indian viewers as part of their general subscription, without any extra cost.
According to media reports, the newly-signed partnership with Paramount Global Content Distribution will include specially curated original shows across different genres, including Mayor of Kingstown, The Stand, Star Trek: Discovery, and the Yellowstone prequel series 1883.
The deal is also said to feature other renowned original shows including Californication, Dexter, The Good Wife, NCIS, Blue Bloods, The Good Fight, Madam Secretary, Reign, The Great, Seal Team, Under the Dome, Munich Games, and Parot.
This deal will also bring all four seasons of Space Odyssey to Prime Video. It will also serve as a destination for Indian viewers when the fifth season premieres next year.
Commenting on this newly-signed partnership, Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing, Prime Video, India, said to exchange4media.com, "We are delighted to announce that a curated selection of Paramount Global content is available for streaming to Prime Members in India at no extra cost."
He further added, "The slate includes a diverse mix of genres from fantasy and adventure to drama and sci-fi, with each show featuring a stellar cast. At Prime Video, our goal is to make it easy for customers to get deeply immersed in the best stories from the most prolific storytellers and studios around the world. We are certain Indian viewers will enjoy these award-winning shows that have resonated with audiences worldwide."
Previously, Amazon also partnered with the Indian government to stream content from state-run studios and also to provide internships to students from government film institutes. Amazon India will also unveil a ‘special feature' to promote any books and journals recommended by the government.