Business Standard

Amazon announces members exclusive 'Prime Phones Party' sale: Details here

The Amazon Prime Phones Party sale offers would be live on the e-commerce platform until January 8

Topics
Amazon | Amazon Prime | smartphones

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

Amazon India has announced Prime subscribers exclusive ‘Prime Phones Party’ in which the e-commerce platform is offering bank offers, discounts, no-interest equated monthly installment scheme, and more on smartphones. In the sale, the e-commerce platform is offering an instant cashback of 10 per cent (up to Rs 1,000) on HDFC Bank card transactions. The sale offers would be live on the e-commerce platform until January 8. Here are some of the deals currently available:

Xiaomi

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is available at a discounted price of Rs 54,999. The smartphone has a triple-camera set-up on the back, each of 50-megapixel resolution but different configurations. Inclusive of the bank offer of Rs 1,000, the Redmi 11 prime 5G and Redmi K50i are available at Rs 11,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively.

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is available at a starting price of Rs 52,999, inclusive of all offers. It is available with up to 12 month no-interest equated monthly installment scheme. The smartphone is powered by a 3,700 mAh battery, supported by 25W fast charge. Powered by Exynos 2200 processor, the smartphone sports a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen of 120 Hz refresh rate. Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M33 and Galaxy M32 Prime are also available at a discounted price of Rs 9,999, Rs 16,499 and Rs 12,499, respectively.

OPPO

Powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor and 5,000 mAh battery, the Oppo A77 is available at a discounted price of Rs 15,499 – inclusive of the cashback on select bank cards. Additionally, the smartphone is also eligible for six months no-interest equated monthly installment scheme.

Tecno

Inclusive of all discounts, the Tecno Spark 9 is available at Rs 7,559. Powered by MediaTek Helio G37 processor and 5000mAh battery, it sports 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate. Additionally, Tecno Phantom X2 is available at Rs 39,999 with complementary 12 months prime membership.

Realme

The Realme Narzo 50 and Realme Narzo 50 Pro are available at a discounted price of Rs 10,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. The Realme Narzo 50 and Realme Narzo 50 Pro are powered by Mediatek Helio G96 processor and Mediatek Dimensity 920 processor, respectively.

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 14:19 IST

