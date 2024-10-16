Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Prime Video to include ads in shows from 2025 to fund content investments

Prime Video to include ads in shows from 2025 to fund content investments

This move highlights the stiff competition in India's streaming market amid a challenging period for the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) segment

Prime, Prime Video

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The e-commerce giant’s over-the-top streaming platform, Prime Video, will include advertisements in shows and films for Indian viewers from next year.

The company made this announcement through its blog post on Tuesday, explaining that this decision to include advertisements is aimed at generating funds for content investments.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers,” said the company in a statement. “We will also offer a new ad-free option and will share the price of that option at a later date. We’re not making changes in 2025 to the current price of Prime membership,” the statement added.
 

The existing Prime membership fee will stay the same for users who choose the ad-supported option. Prime Lite members will continue to have ads included in their current plan, and more details will be provided closer to the launch date.

This move highlights the stiff competition in India’s streaming market amid a challenging period for the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) segment.

The audience for over-the-top (OTT) platforms has grown by 14 per cent year-on-year to 547.3 million users, according to the Ormax OTT Audience Report: 2024. The SVOD audience segment has seen a decline this year, and the growth of the OTT universe has been solely driven by the advertising-based video-on-demand (AVoD) audience segment, which has grown by 21 per cent, the report added.

The ongoing $8.5 billion merger between the media assets of Reliance Industries and The Walt Disney Company is expected to capture a majority of the audience in the online streaming market, according to some media reports.

More From This Section

EV chargers, Electric vehicles, EVs

Servotech ties up with Ensmart Power to expand EV charger business in UK

Jamshyd Godrej

Indian manufacturing should aim for export-led growth: Jamshyd Godrej

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo's Riyadh-Mumbai flight diverted due to security alert, lands safely

handshake deal merger

EQT-backed Indium acquires majority stake in engineering firm Experion

Godrej

Godrej Properties secures 3 adjoining plots totalling 6.5 acres in Mumbai


In the US and other countries, Prime Video introduced advertisements in its streaming service earlier in 2024.

Recently, Amazon also announced the acquisition of select assets of MX Player, including the MX Player app, to merge with its ad-supported video-on-demand (AVoD) service, Amazon miniTV.

Also Read

Prime, Prime Video

Prime Video viewers in India to face ad interruptions starting 2025

Movies, web series, OTT

OTT releases this week: From The GOAT to CTRL; Top movies, shows to watch

OTT, Streaming, movies, tv

OTT releases for this weekend: Binge-watch these top shows of the week

OTT, Streaming, movies, tv

OTT releases this week: From Kill to Call Me Bae, here are the top releases

Movies, web series, OTT

OTT releases this weekend: Munjya, Murshid, The Rings of Power, and more

Topics : Amazon Prime Video Advertisment streaming services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024Hyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon