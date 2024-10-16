Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / IndiGo's Riyadh-Mumbai flight diverted due to security alert, lands safely

IndiGo's Riyadh-Mumbai flight diverted due to security alert, lands safely

The aircraft is currently grounded in Muscat, IndiGo said in a statement. Notably, several flights have received threats that turned out to be hoax in the last few days

indigo airlines, indigo

Flight 6E 74, operating from Riyadh to Mumbai, was redirected to Muscat due to a security-related alert. | File Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Riyadh-Mumbai flight of IndiGo was diverted to Muscat following a "security alert" on Wednesday morning and it landed safely, the airline said here.

The aircraft is currently grounded in Muscat, IndiGo said in a statement. Notably, several flights have received threats that turned out to be hoax in the last few days.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Flight 6E 74, operating from Riyadh to Mumbai, was redirected to Muscat due to a security-related alert. The aircraft has been isolated, and all passengers have been safely disembarked," the airline statement said.

 

It did not reveal the number of passengers and crew on board or other details.

"Ensuring the safety and security of our customers and crew remains paramount in all facets of our operations. We are working closely with the relevant authorities, and standard operating procedures are being followed," IndiGo said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Akasa Air

Akasa Air's Bengaluru flight diverted due to bomb threat, 12th in 3 days

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo's Mumbai-Delhi flight diverted to Ahmedabad after bomb threat

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo flight redirected to Jaipur due to security-related alert: Official

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo secures market regulator Sebi nod to launch venture capital fund

Air India, Air India Bomb threat

2 IndiGo flights delayed, 1 Air India flight diverted due to bomb hoaxes

Topics : IndiGo Bomb Threat Calls Security alert

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024Hyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon