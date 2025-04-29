Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / India bags 22% of global IPO share, rakes in $2.8-bn in Q1 2025: EY report

India bags 22% of global IPO share, rakes in $2.8-bn in Q1 2025: EY report

During the period, a combined 62 IPOs listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, raising $2.8 billion in proceeds

ipo market listing share market

The active sectors included Industrials, Real Estate, Hospitality & Construction, and Health & Life Sciences.

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian primary markets showcased resilience and growth in the quarter of 2025 (Q1 2025) by securing a 22 per cent share of global initial public offering (IPO) activity, said a report released by Ernst & Young (EY). Despite a decline in volume, the percentage of profitable IPO companies surged, reflecting strong market fundamentals.
 
During the period, a combined 62 IPOs listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, raising $2.8 billion in proceeds. "India remains a leading destination for companies seeking to go public, even amidst a backdrop of global market uncertainties," reads the report. "India remains a leading destination for companies seeking to go public, even amidst a backdrop of global market uncertainties."
 
 
The report suggested that retail investor participation was influenced by a notable increase in the percentage of profitable IPO companies, reflecting strong market fundamentals. The active sectors included Industrials, Real Estate, Hospitality & Construction, and Health & Life Sciences.
 
However, the overall IPO activity in India saw a decline of approximately 20 per cent compared to the previous year, reflecting cautious investor sentiment as the BSE Sensex index experienced a slight decrease of 1.1 per cent during the period. Nevertheless, despite a decline in volume, "the growth in deal size indicates a robust pipeline of financially sound candidates."
 
Notably, Hexaware Technologies' public offering was the largest during the period, which successfully raised $1.0 billion, highlighting the ongoing demand for technology-related offerings in the Indian market, according to the report.

Also Read

PremiumAther Energy, Ather, EV scooter, electric scooter

IPO-bound Ather Energy banks on upcoming Maharashtra unit for growth

IPO

Ather Energy IPO to end 2-months silence in mainboard segment; details here

IPO lock in expiry

Anchor lock-in expiry to unlock ₹2.36-trn worth shares in April-May 2025

IPO

Amazon-backed More Retail eyes IPO next year, plans to double store count

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock market trading guide, Apr 8: Trump warns China, Nikkei, FIIs, Q4 nos.

 
"While the impressive IPO proceeds in Q1 2025," Prashant Singhal, partner and markets leader, EY India, said, "highlighting the strength of India's capital markets, the record-breaking Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) market further demonstrates its maturity. Q1 2025 saw all-time high M&A deal volumes with transactions valued at billions of dollars, reflecting strong investor confidence and strategic investments. This M&A surge, driven by domestic activity and international interest, complements the IPO market, showcasing a healthy and dynamic Indian financial landscape. We anticipate continued momentum in both public and private markets as companies pursue growth."
 
The EY report further highlighted that the IPO landscape in India remains diverse, with significant activity across sectors such as Industrials, real estate, hospitality & construction, and health & life sciences. "The health sector, in particular, recorded notable growth, with a substantial increase in the IPO pipeline. Despite the mixed performance in completed listings, the strong fundamentals of many companies are expected to attract investor interest.
  "India’s dynamic stock market, coupled with favourable economic indicators, continues to bolster investor confidence. The growing participation of retail investors is evident, as the market adapts to shifting dynamics and investor preferences," read the report.
 
Meanwhile, Adarsh Ranka, partner and financial accounting advisory services leader, Indian member firm of EY Global, remains optimistic that this momentum will carry forward, driven by supportive policies and a dynamic economic environment.  "India's IPO market continues to be a beacon of resilience and growth. The strong performance in Q1 2025, despite global uncertainties, highlights the robust fundamentals and investor confidence in our market. We are optimistic that this momentum will carry forward, driven by supportive policies and a dynamic economic environment,” said Ranka.
 

More From This Section

Ather Energy ipo day 2 update

Ather Energy IPO Day 2 update; subscription lags at 23%, GMP at ₹ 1

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: RIL, Infy shine in lacklustre trade; Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty holds 24,300

mutual fund, large cap, fund houses, fund

UTI Mutual Fund launches Multi Cap Fund: Here's all you need to know

Ship, shipbuilding, shipbuilders

Shipbuilding stocks rally up to 14%, MDL hits record high; here's why

HG Infra share price

Here's why this civil construction stock climbed 5% in trade on April 29

Topics : IPO market IPOs initial public offerings IPOs EY study IPO valuation IPO listing time IPO fundraising

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOHPBOSE 12th ResultQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon