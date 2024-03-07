Sensex (    %)
                             
Processing UPI transactions: Paytm's TPAP request awaits bank tie-ups

Need to comply with security, data localisation norms

Paytm Payments Bank
Manojit Saha Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

One97 Communication Ltd’s (OCL’s) application for a third-party application provider (TPAP) status will only be considered after it establishes tie-ups with payment service provider (PSP) banks, sources said. OCL operates under the brand name of Paytm.

To offer Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services, Paytm must connect with banks other than Paytm Payments Bank (Paytm PB). 

Paytm declined to respond to a query from Business Standard on the issue.

While discussions with PSP banks are underway, the process could extend over a month before an agreement is reached, the sources said. As a result, Paytm may not be able to offer

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 9:16 PM IST

