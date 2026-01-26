Monday, January 26, 2026 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / PropEquity parent to set up real estate school with Cambridge by 2027

PropEquity parent to set up real estate school with Cambridge by 2027

PropEquity parent PE Analytics will partner with the University of Cambridge to set up India's first real estate school in Gurugram, with academic operations planned for 2027

Cambridge

The agreement with the University of Cambridge also includes joint research and development of artificial intelligence (AI)-led predictive models

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2026 | 6:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty analytics platform PropEquity’s parent company, PE Analytics, on Monday announced it will collaborate with the University of Cambridge to facilitate the creation of a real estate school in India.
 
As part of the agreement, the Department of Land Economy at Cambridge will provide technical assistance and curriculum support to the real estate educational programmes at the new school.
 
“The partnership will broaden educational offerings and develop skills for the real estate sector in India, leading to the establishment of a real estate educational programme by PE Analytics,” the company said in a statement.
 
This collaboration will also facilitate the creation of India’s first real estate school, with PropEquity aiming to start academic operations in Gurugram in 2027.
 
 

Also Read

Real estate

PropEquity teams up with Cambridge to set up real estate school in India

branded residence, housing, real estate

Farmhouses, not beach homes, lead second-home buying among India's wealthy

Hrithik Roshan, Hrithik, Hrithik vote, Rakesh Roshan, Rakesh, Rakesh vote, election, vote, voting

Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan sells land in Pune's Lohegaon for Rs 150 cr

DLF, DLF City

Real estate major DLF's growth seen on track despite Q3 FY26 misspremium

Embassy Developments

Embassy Developments pre-sales to jump 2.5-fold to ₹5,000 crore

 
“Cambridge’s Department of Land Economy will help in designing around four new real estate programmes, including courses for a master’s in real estate and transaction advisory,” Samir Jasuja, founder and chief executive officer at PropEquity, told Business Standard.
 
He added that the agreement entails professors from Cambridge coming to teach at the upcoming Gurugram campus, along with a two-week leadership programme, which will take place in London.
 
Jasuja said talks are ongoing with another top-tier Indian university to contribute to programmes at the real estate school. While he did not disclose the name, Jasuja said the university is among the 20 Institutes of Eminence (IoEs) in India.
 
The agreement with the University of Cambridge also includes joint research and development of artificial intelligence (AI)-led predictive models. PE Analytics has been working on building an AI conversational ChatGPT equivalent for the real estate industry in India.
 
Jasuja told Business Standard that the model is expected to be ready for launch by mid-2026. “We will also work jointly to pitch for government projects and provide excellence in research and consulting,” Jasuja said.
 

More From This Section

ZOHO

Zoho rolls out ERP platform to tap underserved SME market in India

HPCL calls for emergency board meeting to clear the revised fiscal package

HPCL bets big on renewables and biofuels to meet 2040 net-zero target

Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice-Chairman, Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance redraws biz plan, steps up focus on new vehicle finance

A BMW i7 electric sedan on display at a BMW AG showroom. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

India-EU FTA duty cuts could boost luxury car market, says BMW India

Marico

Marico to buy majority stake in 4700BC from PVR INOX for ₹226.8 cr

Topics : Cambridge University Real Estate University of Cambridge

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 26 2026 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs NZ LIVE SCOREPadma Awards 2026Q3 Results TodayDelhi AQI TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayWEF 2026 Day 4Shadowfax Technologies IPOWEF 2026 Day 5 Key SpeakersStock Market HolidayPersonal Finance