PropEquity parent to set up real estate school with Cambridge by 2027

Realty analytics platform PropEquity’s parent company, PE Analytics, on Monday announced it will collaborate with the University of Cambridge to facilitate the creation of a real estate school in India.

As part of the agreement, the Department of Land Economy at Cambridge will provide technical assistance and curriculum support to the real estate educational programmes at the new school.

“The partnership will broaden educational offerings and develop skills for the real estate sector in India, leading to the establishment of a real estate educational programme by PE Analytics,” the company said in a statement.

This collaboration will also facilitate the creation of India’s first real estate school, with PropEquity aiming to start academic operations in Gurugram in 2027.

“Cambridge’s Department of Land Economy will help in designing around four new real estate programmes, including courses for a master’s in real estate and transaction advisory,” Samir Jasuja, founder and chief executive officer at PropEquity, told Business Standard.

He added that the agreement entails professors from Cambridge coming to teach at the upcoming Gurugram campus, along with a two-week leadership programme, which will take place in London.

Jasuja said talks are ongoing with another top-tier Indian university to contribute to programmes at the real estate school. While he did not disclose the name, Jasuja said the university is among the 20 Institutes of Eminence (IoEs) in India.

The agreement with the University of Cambridge also includes joint research and development of artificial intelligence (AI)-led predictive models. PE Analytics has been working on building an AI conversational ChatGPT equivalent for the real estate industry in India.

Jasuja told Business Standard that the model is expected to be ready for launch by mid-2026. “We will also work jointly to pitch for government projects and provide excellence in research and consulting,” Jasuja said.