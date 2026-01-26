Monday, January 26, 2026 | 04:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / PropEquity teams up with Cambridge to set up real estate school in India

PropEquity teams up with Cambridge to set up real estate school in India

In a statement on Monday, P E Analytics said the partnership with the Department of Land Economy at University of Cambridge would facilitate establishment of a real estate school in India

Real estate

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Listed firm PE Analytics Ltd and the Department of Land Economy at the University of Cambridge have partnered to offer educational programme related to real estate in India.

Gurugram-based PE Analytics owns and operates real estate data analytic platform PropEquity.

In a statement on Monday, P E Analytics said the partnership with the Department of Land Economy at University of Cambridge would facilitate establishment of a real estate school in India.

Professor Shailaja Fennell, Deputy Head of the Department of Land Economy, said the partnership with PropEquity will "broaden educational offerings and develop skills for the real estate sector in India".

 

Samir Jasuja at PropEquity said, "With Cambridge expertise guiding our curriculum design and academic frameworks, we are very excited to create India's most prestigious Real Estate School cum Centre of Excellence."  The programmes will be designed specifically for the core real estate domain covering every vertical.

Also Read

branded residence, housing, real estate

Farmhouses, not beach homes, lead second-home buying among India's wealthy

Hrithik Roshan, Hrithik, Hrithik vote, Rakesh Roshan, Rakesh, Rakesh vote, election, vote, voting

Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan sells land in Pune's Lohegaon for Rs 150 cr

DLF, DLF City

Real estate major DLF's growth seen on track despite Q3 FY26 misspremium

Embassy Developments

Embassy Developments pre-sales to jump 2.5-fold to ₹5,000 crore

DLF, DLF Mumbai

DCCDL Q3 rent income up 18% on high demand for office, retail spaces

The Department of Land Economy will provide technical assistance and curriculum support.

"This collaboration will facilitate the creation of the first Real Estate School in India going forward," the statement said.

The collaboration will explore opportunities for cutting-edge research in the real estate domain, including the development of AI-led predictive models, it said.

PropEquity is already building an AI conversational Chat GPT equivalent for real estate industry.

The Department of Land Economy sits within the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Cambridge, the statement said.

The department offers undergraduate and postgraduate education across law, economics, and environmental policy.

PropEquity, a subscription based platform, tracks more than 180,000 projects by 60,000+ developers across 50+ cities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

CBSE

CBSE mandates mental health, career counsellors in all affiliated schools

ICSE, ISC board exams 2026

ICSE, ISC Admit Card 2026: CISCE to release 10th, 12th hall tickets soon

CLAT 2026 Second Merit List out

CLAT 2026 Second Merit List out: Consortium of NLUs 2nd merit released

Delhi high court

Delhi HC dismisses plea against lowered NEET-PG cut-off for admissions

RRB NTPC 2026 notification out

RRB NTPC 2026: 5,810 vacancies announced; application status link activated

Topics : Cambridge University economy Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 26 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs NZ LIVE SCOREPadma Awards 2026Q3 Results TodayDelhi AQI TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayWEF 2026 Day 4Shadowfax Technologies IPOWEF 2026 Day 5 Key SpeakersStock Market HolidayPersonal Finance