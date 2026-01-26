PropEquity teams up with Cambridge to set up real estate school in India

Listed firm PE Analytics Ltd and the Department of Land Economy at the University of Cambridge have partnered to offer educational programme related to real estate in India.

Gurugram-based PE Analytics owns and operates real estate data analytic platform PropEquity.

In a statement on Monday, P E Analytics said the partnership with the Department of Land Economy at University of Cambridge would facilitate establishment of a real estate school in India.

Professor Shailaja Fennell, Deputy Head of the Department of Land Economy, said the partnership with PropEquity will "broaden educational offerings and develop skills for the real estate sector in India".

Samir Jasuja at PropEquity said, "With Cambridge expertise guiding our curriculum design and academic frameworks, we are very excited to create India's most prestigious Real Estate School cum Centre of Excellence." The programmes will be designed specifically for the core real estate domain covering every vertical.

The Department of Land Economy will provide technical assistance and curriculum support.

"This collaboration will facilitate the creation of the first Real Estate School in India going forward," the statement said.

The collaboration will explore opportunities for cutting-edge research in the real estate domain, including the development of AI-led predictive models, it said.

PropEquity is already building an AI conversational Chat GPT equivalent for real estate industry.

The Department of Land Economy sits within the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Cambridge, the statement said.

The department offers undergraduate and postgraduate education across law, economics, and environmental policy.

PropEquity, a subscription based platform, tracks more than 180,000 projects by 60,000+ developers across 50+ cities.