Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan sells land in Pune's Lohegaon for Rs 150 cr
The deal was registered on December 26, 2025, with stamp duty of ₹1.5 crore paid on the transaction. Registration charges amounted to ₹30,000.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
Listen to This Article
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's producer father, Rakesh Roshan, has sold his 1.09-acre land property in Pune, Maharashtra, for ₹15 crore, according to property documents accessed by real estate analytics firm CRE Matrix on Sunday, 25 January 2026.
The transaction involves a plot measuring 1 hectare and 9 ares (approximately 2.7 acres), located at Survey No. 12/6/2, Lohegaon, a rapidly developing micro-market in eastern Pune. The land has been acquired by C.P. Lands LLP, the documents showed.
The deal was registered on December 26, 2025, with stamp duty of ₹1.5 crore paid on the transaction. Registration charges amounted to ₹30,000. Based on the consideration value, the deal works out to roughly ₹5.5–5.6 crore per acre, in line with prevailing land rates in the Lohegaon micro-market.
In November 2025, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, his father Rakesh Roshan’s HRX Digitech LLP, and his mother Pramila Roshan’s Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd, together purchased 10 office units in Mumbai's Andheri West area for ₹28 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.
On November 24, 2025, Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina Rakesh Roshan, had purchased two commercial units in Mumbai's Andheri East area for ₹6.42 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards.
iIn June 2025, Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan sold three residential properties for a cumulative value of Rs 6.75 crore in Mumbai’s Andheri West, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards (www.squareyards.com) on the website of Inspector General of Registration. All the transactions were registered in May 2025.
In January 2025, Hrithik Roshan rented a 2,727 sq ft commercial space owned by him in Mumbai's Goregaon area for a monthly rent of ₹5.62 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards.
Also Read
More From This Section
Topics : Real Estate
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 26 2026 | 9:22 AM IST