Monday, January 26, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan sells land in Pune's Lohegaon for Rs 150 cr

Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan sells land in Pune's Lohegaon for Rs 150 cr

The deal was registered on December 26, 2025, with stamp duty of ₹1.5 crore paid on the transaction. Registration charges amounted to ₹30,000.

Hrithik Roshan, Hrithik, Hrithik vote, Rakesh Roshan, Rakesh, Rakesh vote, election, vote, voting

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has sold a land parcel in Pune’s Lohegaon area for ₹15 crore, according to property registration documents.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's producer father, Rakesh Roshan, has sold his 1.09-acre land property in Pune, Maharashtra, for ₹15 crore, according to property documents accessed by real estate analytics firm CRE Matrix on Sunday, 25 January 2026.
 
The transaction involves a plot measuring 1 hectare and 9 ares (approximately 2.7 acres), located at Survey No. 12/6/2, Lohegaon, a rapidly developing micro-market in eastern Pune. The land has been acquired by C.P. Lands LLP, the documents showed.
 
The deal was registered on December 26, 2025, with stamp duty of ₹1.5 crore paid on the transaction. Registration charges amounted to ₹30,000.  Based on the consideration value, the deal works out to roughly ₹5.5–5.6 crore per acre, in line with prevailing land rates in the Lohegaon micro-market.
 
 
In November 2025, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, his father Rakesh Roshan’s HRX Digitech LLP, and his mother Pramila Roshan’s Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd, together purchased 10 office units in Mumbai's Andheri West area for ₹28 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack. 
On November 24, 2025, Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina Rakesh Roshan, had purchased two commercial units in Mumbai's Andheri East area for ₹6.42 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards.
 
iIn June 2025,  Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan  sold three residential properties for a cumulative value of Rs 6.75 crore in Mumbai’s Andheri West, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards (www.squareyards.com) on the website of Inspector General of Registration. All the transactions were registered in May 2025. 
In January 2025, Hrithik Roshan rented a 2,727 sq ft commercial space owned by him in Mumbai's Goregaon area for a monthly rent of ₹5.62 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards.

Also Read

DLF, DLF City

Real estate major DLF's growth seen on track despite Q3 FY26 misspremium

Embassy Developments

Embassy Developments pre-sales to jump 2.5-fold to ₹5,000 crore

DLF, DLF Mumbai

DCCDL Q3 rent income up 18% on high demand for office, retail spaces

real estate, realty firms

Budget 2026: Developers demand targeted tax reforms to spur housing demand

Real estate

After 12% sales drop, housing market enters 2026 on steady ground: Report

       

More From This Section

Pension, Savings, Retirement

Invest in NPS Vatsalya if you have a long horizon and can forgo liquiditypremium

Investment, Supplements

Small-cap index at 8-month low: Take staggered, long-term fund exposurepremium

gold, silver

Why Silver ETFs swung sharply-And what recovery signals for investors

money, Rs, rupees, currency, funding, fund, funds

Govt revises wages, pension for insurers, Nabard and RBI employees

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel platform, is bringing members closer to the game of cricket starting this February, giving them access to exclusive experiences for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Beyond free stays: Your Loyalty Points could take you inside T20 World Cup

Topics : Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 26 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

IND vs NZ LIVE SCOREPadma Awards 2026Q3 Results TodayDelhi AQI TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayWEF 2026 Day 4Shadowfax Technologies IPOWEF 2026 Day 5 Key SpeakersStock Market HolidayPersonal Finance