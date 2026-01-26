Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan sells land in Pune's Lohegaon for Rs 150 cr

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's producer father, Rakesh Roshan, has sold his 1.09-acre land property in Pune, Maharashtra, for ₹15 crore, according to property documents accessed by real estate analytics firm CRE Matrix on Sunday, 25 January 2026.

The transaction involves a plot measuring 1 hectare and 9 ares (approximately 2.7 acres), located at Survey No. 12/6/2, Lohegaon, a rapidly developing micro-market in eastern Pune. The land has been acquired by C.P. Lands LLP, the documents showed.

The deal was registered on December 26, 2025, with stamp duty of ₹1.5 crore paid on the transaction. Registration charges amounted to ₹30,000. Based on the consideration value, the deal works out to roughly ₹5.5–5.6 crore per acre, in line with prevailing land rates in the Lohegaon micro-market.