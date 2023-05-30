ICD provisioning drags McLeod Russel to loss of Rs 1,078.27 crore



The provisioning was part of cleaning up the balance-sheet, McLeod sources said. In the notes to results, the company said that provision of Rs 919.42 crore was made against ICDs including interest given to promoter group and certain other companies. Provision of Rs 14 crore was made against advance given to a body corporate. Hit by provisioning for outstanding inter-corporate deposits (ICDs), McLeod Russel India, the country’s largest bulk tea producer, posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,078.27 crore in the January-March quarter (or Q4FY23). In the year-ago period, net loss had stood at Rs 192.93 crore.



The company said that the outstanding amount on ICDs aggregates to Rs 2,761.74 crore as at March 31, 2023. Further, interest of Rs 99.41 crore on the amounts accrued upto March 31, 2019 and remained unpaid as on March 31, 2023. Revenue from operations in Q4FY23 stood at Rs 226.04 crore as against Rs 254.24 crore a year back. For full FY23, revenues stood at Rs 1,369.57 crore compared to Rs 1,355.83 crore in the previous year. Net loss was at Rs 1,056.50 crore on account of the provisioning. In the year-ago period, net loss was at Rs 180.92 crore.



It may be mentioned that the group company undergoing CIRP is EPC firm, McNally Bharat Engineering Company Limited. These borrowing companies which in turn advanced the amount so taken by them to other entities including one of the promoter group company which is under Corporate Insolvency and Resolution Process (CIRP) as per the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) are in the process of recovering these amounts, McLeod mentioned.

The company said, considering the amount so far accepted by the RP in respect of the claims made by the companies, valuation indications, eventuality of recovery in this respect and resultant net worth of these companies, provision of Rs 1,010.39 crore (including Rs 90.97 crore provided in earlier years) on lumpsum basis without prejudice to the company’s legal right to recover the amounts given by it, had been made in the consolidated financial results. However, the claims made by the borrowing companies pursuant to CIRP had not been fully acknowledged and the amount as admitted by the resolution professional (RP) was substantially lower.



Further it said, the management believes that the outstanding dues, net of provision there against shall be recovered/adjusted and/or restructured depending upon the outcome of the recovery proceedings pursuant to CIRP or otherwise and completion of the resolution process of the company. This includes provision of Rs 99.41 crore (including Rs 79.99 crore provided in earlier years) provided against interest accrued upto March 31, 2019 which has been fully provided for in the financial results, the company said.

Debt restructuring

The company mentioned in the notes that bankers have reinitiated the resolution process for McLeod in terms of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular dated June 7, 2019 after the company came out of CIRP.