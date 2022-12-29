Stocks to Watch: KFin Tech, SBI, Airtel, RIL, Sheela Foam, McLeod Russel

Today: The are likely to exhibit volatility in today’s penultimate trading session for the year 2022, as global were seen reeling under selling pressure. Sharp swings in the latter half of the trading session cannot be ruled out, owing the monthly F&O expiry on Thursday.

At 07:50 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 18,050 as against the spot Nifty 50 close of 18,122 yesterday.

Meanwhile, the following stocks are likely to see some action in trades today.

KFin Technologies: The stock is likely to witness a tepid listing given the muted demand to the IPO and a weak market sentiment. The stock may open around its issue price of Rs 366 per share, indicates the GMP (Grey Market Premium).

SBI: The bank’s execute committee is scheduled to meet on January 03 to consider a proposal for raising funds.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator plans to invest up to Rs 28,000 crore in network with a focus on 5G rollout, a company official said on Wednesday. While the company is planning to increase capital expenditure by 10 - 15 per cent, it has no plans to charge a premium rate for 5G services as it has not worked in several countries that tried to do so. READ MORE

Sheela Foam: According to media reports, the company is likely to buyout competitor Kurl-on in a Rs 2,000 crore deal. Ghaziabad-based sells mattresses under the brand Sleepwell and commands a market share of about 25 per cent, as per an ICICIdirect report. READ MORE

(RIL): Mukesh Ambani has completed 20 years at the helm of the company. From inheriting legacy textile and oil businesses to stepping into retail, telecom and digital, RIL is a company for New India, say experts. READ BS SPECIAL

NBFCs: While rising interest rates and tighter liquidity are giving negative signals for the financial sector, increasing economic activity could mean higher business volumes for lenders. READ ANALYSIS

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC): The insurer has the wherewithal to acquire a composite license, a top source aware of the development told Business Standard, adding that the insurance behemoth may look into entering the health and general insurance segments. READ MORE

McLeod Russel: As part of the restructuring with secured lenders, debt-laden is in the process of negotiating with "multiple investors" to monetise assets and infuse fresh capital. The final third credit rating of the company, which was delayed due to the Covid pandemic, is likely to be submitted by January 10, the official said.

Real Estate: After a two year pandemic-induced slowdown in the real estate industry, year 2022 offered a ray of hope and saw most of the industry segments recovering from the Covid lows, record significant year-on-year growth. This growth trend is expected to continue in the calendar year 2023, say industry experts. READ MORE

Stocks in F&O ban: Balrampur Chini and Indiabulls Housing Finance were the only two stocks in F&O ban period on Thursday.