Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 05:56 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Proxy advisors oppose Rashmi Saluja's reappointment at Religare Enterprises

Proxy advisors oppose Rashmi Saluja's reappointment at Religare Enterprises

Crucial voting gets underway; AGM slated for February 7

Rashmi Saluja, chairperson, Religare

Rashmi Saluja

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Three leading proxy firms have recommended an ‘against’ vote on the resolution pertaining to the reappointment of Rashmi Saluja as a director on the board of Religare Enterprises (REL), citing corporate governance concerns.
 
Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES), Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS), and InGovern Research have issued voting recommendations on the three resolutions floated by the financial services firm, with voting set to begin on Tuesday and results expected after the annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for Friday.
 
Saluja, 50, is liable to retire by rotation unless reappointed at the upcoming AGM, which was originally scheduled for December but was delayed due to legal proceedings before the Madhya Pradesh High Court (HC), which was later dismissed.
 
 
Saluja has also filed a plea in Delhi HC against the resolution, contending that her appointment in 2023 was for a fixed period of five years. The plea, which four independent directors and the Burman family have objected to, is scheduled to be heard this week in the HC.
 
“She is a member of the audit committee (AC) and the nomination and remuneration committee (NRC), raising concerns over potential conflicts of interest,” noted IiAS.

Also Read

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC denies stay on the Religare AGM, Burman family open offer

Rashmi Saluja, chairperson, Religare

Rashmi Saluja seeks relief from Delhi HC ahead of Religare AGM next month

Danny Gaekwad

Sebi rejects Digvijay Gaekwad's plea for Religare Enterprises open offer

Danny Gaekwad

Religare was undervalued; my offer benefits shareholders: Gaekwad

Religare

US businessman Gaekwad takes on Burmans in Religare takeover battle

 
The advisory firm added that various legal disputes and police cases may be potential distractions to the board and Saluja’s ability to execute her responsibilities as executive chairperson.
 
“We believe the ill-advised grant of ESOPs and the current misalignment with the largest shareholder remain a cause for concern. We do not support the resolution,” the IiAS note added.
 
Citing regulatory scrutiny, legal challenges, and creditworthiness issues, InGovern has also recommended against the reappointment.
 
“The ongoing scrutiny of Religare raises questions about the effectiveness of governance under her leadership, which reflects poorly on her oversight and governance capabilities. There are also concerns about her compensation practices and adherence to regulatory guidelines regarding executive remuneration,” said InGovern.
 
InGovern also noted that high executive remuneration paid by the company, compared to peers with similar market valuations, raises governance concerns and negatively impacts the company's reputation.
 
Meanwhile, these two proxy advisory firms are in favour of two other resolutions, which include the adoption of standalone financial statements and the appointment of a statutory auditor.
 
However, SES has also issued an ‘against’ vote on resolutions concerning the adoption of financial statements, citing concerns that the financials of certain subsidiaries are not disclosed on the website.
 
On Saluja, apart from compensation and regulatory orders, SES has also raised concerns over disproportionate and excessive ESOPs at the company and group levels.
 
Ahead of the launch of an open offer by Dabur promoter Burmans, REL on Monday disclosed that Danny Gaekwad has filed an application with the market regulator seeking an exemption from strict enforcement of takeover regulations for their proposed competing offer. The US investor has appointed PL Capital Markets as the merchant banker.
 
Gaekwad’s earlier letter proposing the competing offer was returned by the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
 
The Florida-based entrepreneur had proposed a counter-offer for a 55 per cent stake in REL at an offer price of Rs 275—a 17 per cent premium to the Rs 235 per share offered by the Dabur promoters, the Burman family.
 
“We confirm that we are ready and willing to submit a genuine competing offer for the shares of REL to public shareholders under Regulation 20 of the SAST Regulations at a price of Rs 275 per equity share of REL, in accordance with the SAST Regulations. We request you to kindly allow us to make a public announcement of our competing offer in the larger interest of public shareholders of REL,” stated the application by Gaekwad.
 
Shares of REL declined 0.25 per cent to end at Rs 238.
   

More From This Section

TVS Motor company

TVS Holdings acquires 80.74% stake in Home Credit India for Rs 554 crore

Apple Inc, Apple company

India set for electronics boost amid Trump's tariffs on Chinese imports

Mahindra Lifespaces

Mahindra Lifespace bags Rs 950 cr redevelopment project in Mumbai

Divi's Labs, Divi's

Divi's Lab Q3 result: Profit up 65% to Rs 589 cr on robust market sales

NIssan

Nissan Motor India to export 10,000 LHD units of New Magnite by Feb-end

Topics : Religare Enterprises AGMs Delhi High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUnion Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Rahul Gandhi in ParliamentCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon